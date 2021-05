"Chicago Today" and DePaul University are shouting out Class of 2021 graduates the entire month of June!

To congratulate your grad with a chance of them being featured on Chicago Today, submit their photo here. Include your grad's name and school.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Congratulations, graduates! Watch for shout-outs during "Chicago Today," airing at 11:30 a.m. on Fridays on NBC 5 and streaming live on NBCChicago.com.

Click here to submit your graduate's photo!