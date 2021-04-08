Chicago's Hidden Sushi ‘Speakeasy' Reopens With New Take on Intimate Dining

Intimate takes on a whole meaning as Chicagoans look for new dining experiences in the midst of a global pandemic, and the sushi "speakeasy" known as the Sushi Suite in Chicago is reopening with that in mind.

Tucked inside a suite at the Hotel Lincoln in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood Sushi Suite 202 brings a new kind of sushi dining to the city's foodie scene. And it’s the first of its kind in Chicago.

Named for the room it sits inside, the restaurant is the first sushi eatery to open inside a hotel in the city.

See Inside: An Intimate Sushi ‘Speakeasy' Opens Inside a Chicago Hotel Room

And while small-scale dining has been its specialty since before coronavirus, the restaurant hopes its unique set-up will help diners feel even more comfortable as the city begins reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It just meant that every guest that came in got a little more love," Executive Chef Jordan Dominguez told Chicago Today.

Within 500 square feet of space, a six-seat cocktail bar greets guests, followed by a small lounge area and a six-seat sushi bar, serving up a 17-course, 60-minute omakase dining experience for $125.

The restaurant is back open from 5-11 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.