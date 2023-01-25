Chicago Today Starts ‘Banned Book Club.' Here is the First Read and How to Join

NBC 5's "Chicago Today" is hosting a new book club with viewers -- but this one is featuring banned reads only.

The show's hosts Matt Rodrigues and Cortney Hall said they were inspired to create the "Chicago Today Banned Book Club" after filming an interview last year regarding Banned Books Week. It was a week promoted by the American Library Association to create awareness about books they thought were unnecessarily being challenged or banned in towns across the country.

The ALA’s motto is “Free People Read Freely!"

So Rodrigues and Hall decided to team up with the ALA’s executive director, Tracie D. Hall, to create an inclusive book club, where they and the viewers dive deeper into these incredible works.

We invite you to join them every month as they read a new selection and discuss the book in detail on Chicago Today and via social media.

Here's what to know:

How do I join the book club?

Follow @nbcchicagotoday on Instagram and Facebook and use the hashtag #BannedBookClubChi to join the discussion.

What is this month's picks?

All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson