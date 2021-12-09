Chicago Today Reveals Its Big Ticket Holiday Gift Guide

Looking to go big this holiday season for the ones you love?

NBC's "Chicago Today" reached out to Santa's workshop and came up with this list of some of the top gifts that are sure to wow.

Here is a list from our Big Ticket Holiday Gift Guide:

Oculas Quest

Virtual reality sets have been at the top of every gamer's head, er, list this season.

Radio Flyer

Radio Flyer isn't just for kids anymore...

AWAY

Celebrate the thing that’s on everyone’s mind this holiday season: travel.

BOSE

These gadgets will please teens, moms and well, anybody, on your list.

Tenor Sunglasses:

Ninja

Celebrate your favorite cook in the family.

Foodi Smart XL Grill:

Ninja CREAMi:

Beachwaver:

Calling all beauty lovers!

Shark

Because we could all use an extra hand around the house.

AI Self-Empty® XL Robot:

