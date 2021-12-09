Chicago Today Reveals Its Big Ticket Holiday Gift Guide

Looking to go big this holiday season for the ones you love?
NBC's "Chicago Today" reached out to Santa's workshop and came up with this list of some of the top gifts that are sure to wow.
Here is a list from our Big Ticket Holiday Gift Guide:
Oculas Quest
Chicago Today
Virtual reality sets have been at the top of every gamer's head, er, list this season.
Radio Flyer
Radio Flyer isn't just for kids anymore...
Electric scooters & Bikes https://flyer.radioflyer.com/
Go-Cart: https://www.radioflyer.com/ultimate-go-kart-bundle.html
Radio Flyer: 25 Days of Giveaways - Radio Flyer: Makers of the Little Red Wagon and Tricycle
AWAY
Celebrate the thing that’s on everyone’s mind this holiday season: travel.
BOSE
These gadgets will please teens, moms and well, anybody, on your list.
Tenor Sunglasses:
https://www.bose.com/en_us/products/frames/bose-frames-tenor.html?mc=25_PS_FR_BO_00_GO_&gclid=CjwKCAiAnO2MBhApEiwA8q0HYd4cHM8x8otkqu7Ne3x4Fk7vUDQIxqCwCA1YDGueigv3qKNhqbvF8xoCduMQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds#
Earbuds: https://www.bose.com/en_us/products/wellness/noise_masking_sleepbuds/noise-masking-sleepbuds-ii.html#EcommerceArea&v=noise_masking_sleepbuds_ii_white
Bose QuietComfort® 45 headphones: https://www.bose.com/en_us/products/headphones/noise_cancelling_headphones/quietcomfort-headphones-45.html#v=qc45_black
Ninja
Celebrate your favorite cook in the family.
Foodi Smart XL Grill:
https://www.ninjakitchen.com/exclusive-offer/AG301WBKT/ninja-foodi-5-in-1-indoor-grill-with-4-quart-air-fryer/?opt=2
Ninja CREAMi:
https://www.ninjakitchen.com/exclusive-offer/NC300WBKT/ninja-creami-5-in-1-ice-cream-maker/
Beachwaver:
Calling all beauty lovers!
https://beachwaver.com/products/glitter-beachwaver
Shark
Because we could all use an extra hand around the house.
AI Self-Empty® XL Robot:
https://direct.sharkclean.com/16/products/shark-ai-robot-vacuum-rv2001/27/microsite/ogi/?opt=2