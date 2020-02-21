Chicago Today: 3 Ways to Celebrate Mardi Gras Next Week

You don't have to leave Chicago to get a taste of Mardi Gras.

There are plenty of celebratory festivities happening in and around the city.

Here's a look at three ways you can get in the spirit:

Norman's Bistro Holds Annual Fat Tuesday

Norman's Bistro in Chicago will hold its annual Fat Tuesday Celebration in North Kenwood. The Tuesday event features music, beads, masks, special food and drinks and more. Tickets range from $20 to $250. The event runs from 6-10 p.m.

Mrs. P & Me's Mardi Gras 2020

The Big Style Brass Band will bring their musical talents Tuesday to Mrs. P & Me in Mount Prospect for a night of music, food and Nola-inspired drinks. " Wear your favorite Mardi Gras mask, bring your beads and don't forget your dancin' shoes!" the restaurant wrote on Facebook. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Red Barn Holds Mardi Gras Party

Red Barn Restaurant and Brewery, also in Mount Prospect, will follow suit with the Big Style Brass Band taking the Mardi Gras celebration to a Saturday. The Feb. 29 event will feature special cocktails, creole food specials, beads and music starting at 8:30 p.m.