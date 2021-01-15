Activities to Keep You Busy During Chicago Winter

Trying to figure out how to keep busy during the lockdown?
Here’s a list the team at Chicago Today pulled together to keep you active in Chicagoland:
Ice Skating:
Maggie Daley Park
Parkway Bank Park
https://www.rosemont.com/thepark/entertainment/skating-in-the-park-2020/
Chicago Today
Wentworth Park Ice Rink
https://www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/parks-facilities/wentworth-ice-rink
Midway Plaisance Park
https://www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/parks-facilities/Midway-Plaisance-Park
Virtual Performance
Art Institute Chicago’s King Day Virtual Performance:
https://www.artic.edu/events/5154/king-day-virtual-performance-rebirth-poetry-ensemble-and-in-the-spirit
Drive In Movie and Dinner
Rock Island Public House:
https://rockislandpublichouse.com/blue-island-rock-island-public-house-events
Pop Up
West Loop Fire and Ice:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fire-ice-pop-up-at-recess-tickets-134807895043?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
Exhibit
NOTORIOUS RBG: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG Exhibit
Virtual Yoga
Virtual Yoga with Garfield Park Conservatory: