7 Apps That Will Help Keep Your Back In Shape While Working From Home

Is working from home a pain in the back, literally?

One of the ways University of Chicago Medical Center Physical Therapist Zach Stapleton recommends reducing back pain is to keep moving. Sitting in the same position all day can be damaging to the back and body.

Keep yourself motivated to move and exercise by downloading these expert recommended apps.

Runkeeper – The motivation you need to get out the door and stick with your running goals.

https://runkeeper.com

TikTok – You read that right. Challenge yourself to choreograph a dance for some fun muscle activation. Who knows, maybe you’ll become a TikTok star too!

https://www.tiktok.com/

Nike Training Club – This app provides free workouts, which include: bodyweight-only sessions, invigorating yoga classes, targeted training programs, and full-equipment home workouts for all fitness levels.

https://www.nike.com/ntc-app

CARROTT Fit App - If you like snarky remarks to get motivated for a good work out, then this one is for you. The irreverent messages will make you laugh and help you get the job done with a variety of workouts.

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/carrot-fit/id769155678

Down Dog – Here you’ll find fabulous customizable HIIT, Barre and Yoga workouts. You pick your level of intensity every time. They even have selections for Yogi beginners and Mom’s-to-be!

https://www.downdogapp.com/

Head Space – Sometimes relaxing and breathing is the best exercise. Head Space will teach you the soothing benefits of meditation and mindfulness.

https://www.headspace.com/headspace-meditation-app

Seven App – Tight on time? 7 App helps you fit in a quick workout in just seven minutes. Now there’s no excuse!