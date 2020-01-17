5 Ways to Volunteer in Chicago for MLK Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is recognized as a day of service across the country, since first observed as a national holiday in 1986.
There are thousands of service projects, events, tributes, and marches happening in various parts of the country. Here are some ways to volunteer in Chicago in honor of the holiday.
Breakthrough Urban Ministries
Serve dinner at Breakthrough’s Violence Prevention Program Event
- Jan. 20
- 5-8 p.m.
- At the Breakthrough Familyplex at 3219 W. Carroll Ave.
For more information, visit www.Breakthrough.org or email vtao@breakthrough.org.
Chicago Today
Breakthrough Freedom Bash for Teens
Join Breakthrough for a teen kickback celebrating nonviolence and the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Teens are invited for food, dancing, DJ, hanging out, and special guest performances.
- Jan. 20
- 4-8 p.m.
- Located in Garfield Park
For more information, visit https://www.formyblock.org.
My Block, My Hood, My City and The Greater Chicago Food Depository
Day of service for teens
- Jan. 20
- 9:15 a.m. youth groups will arrive and begin a volunteer repack project
- Location is The Food Depository, 4100 W. Ann Lurie Place, Chicago.
For more information, visit https://www.formyblock.org.
Chicago HOPES for Kids
Sign up for tutoring kids, read with them for 20 minutes, help them with school, science or art project. This is a once a week, semester-long commitment.
For more information, visit www.chicagohopesforkids.org.
Institute for Nonviolence Chicago
Make toiletry bags for those in need
Participants are asked to bring: Shampoo, conditioner, soap, lotion, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrush, socks, white shirts (up to 5XL)
- Jan. 20
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- 819 N. Leamington Ave., Chicago
For more information, visit www.Nonviolencechicago.org.