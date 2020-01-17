5 Ways to Volunteer in Chicago for MLK Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is recognized as a day of service across the country, since first observed as a national holiday in 1986.

There are thousands of service projects, events, tributes, and marches happening in various parts of the country. Here are some ways to volunteer in Chicago in honor of the holiday.

Breakthrough Urban Ministries

Serve dinner at Breakthrough’s Violence Prevention Program Event

Jan. 20

5-8 p.m.

At the Breakthrough Familyplex at 3219 W. Carroll Ave.

For more information, visit www.Breakthrough.org or email vtao@breakthrough.org.

Breakthrough Freedom Bash for Teens

Join Breakthrough for a teen kickback celebrating nonviolence and the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Teens are invited for food, dancing, DJ, hanging out, and special guest performances.

Jan. 20

4-8 p.m.

Located in Garfield Park

For more information, visit https://www.formyblock.org.

My Block, My Hood, My City and The Greater Chicago Food Depository

Day of service for teens

Jan. 20

9:15 a.m. youth groups will arrive and begin a volunteer repack project

Location is The Food Depository, 4100 W. Ann Lurie Place, Chicago.

For more information, visit https://www.formyblock.org.

Chicago HOPES for Kids

Sign up for tutoring kids, read with them for 20 minutes, help them with school, science or art project. This is a once a week, semester-long commitment.

For more information, visit www.chicagohopesforkids.org.

Institute for Nonviolence Chicago

Make toiletry bags for those in need

Participants are asked to bring: Shampoo, conditioner, soap, lotion, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrush, socks, white shirts (up to 5XL)

Jan. 20

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

819 N. Leamington Ave., Chicago

For more information, visit www.Nonviolencechicago.org.