3 Must-Try Cookies in the Chicago Area to Celebrate National Chocolate Chip Day

Saturday is National Chocolate Chip Day and there are plenty of delicious ways to celebrate it in the Chicago area.

NBC 5's "Chicago Today" found three incredible options to try in honor of the day dedicated to the classic sweet.

If you're on a quest to find one of the best chocolate chip cookies around the city, you might want to check these out!

Carol’s Cookies

https://carolscookies.com/

3184 MacArthur Blvd,

Northbrook, IL 60062

Orland Park Bakery

http://orlandparkbakery.com/

14850 South La Grange Road,

Orland Park, IL 60462

Dinkel’s Bakery

http://www.dinkels.com/

3329 N Lincoln Ave

Chicago, IL 60657