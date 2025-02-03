Beyoncé, the most decorated artist in Grammys history, is going on tour in 2025 and stopping in Chicago for two nights.

Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour," announced early Monday, comes hours after the music superstar was earned the "Best Country Album" and "Album of the Year" at the 2025 Grammys Sunday.

According to Live Nation, the 22-date tour begins in the U.S in April and May, with only six cities in North America on the list. The tour, which touts Beyoncé's groundbreaking Cowboy Carter album, will also travel to London and Paris, Live Nation said.

"Cowboy Carter has made a monumental impact on music, reinterpreting elements of country, rock and roll, folk, rhythm and blues, pop, psychedelic soul, and bluegrass genres into the second album of her three part trilogy," Live Nation said. "Weaving in radio broadcasts by the fictional "KNTRY Radio Texas," country legends Dolly Parton, Linda Martell, and Willie Nelson were featured as disc jockeys and collaborators across several tracks. The album debuted at number one on several charts, including the Billboard 200 and the Top Country Albums chart, making Beyoncé the first Black woman to achieve this milestone."

"Multiple" presales will take place ahead of the general on-sale, Live Nation said, which is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 14 at 12 p.m. on beyonce.com.

The tour is set to stop in Chicago at Soldier Field for two nights, May 15 and 17. The full list of tour dates and cities can be found below:

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter 2025 tour dates and cities

April 28, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

May 01, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 04, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 07, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 15, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 17, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 22, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 24, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 25, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 28, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

June 05, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 07, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 10, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 12, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 19, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 21, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 28, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

June 29, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

July 04, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 07, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 10, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

July 11, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium