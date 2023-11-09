Alanis Morrissette and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts announce 2024 tour: Full list of cities and dates

You oughta know that Alanis Morrissette is going on a 31-date tour beginning in 2024 -- but she's not stopping in Illinois.

According to an announcement from Live Nation, Morrissette, who rose to fame in the 1990s with her "Jagged Little Pill" album, will kick off her "Triple Moon Tour" with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and special guest Morgan Wade beginning June 9 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix.

From there, Morrissette will travel to more than two dozen U.S. cities.

“I am inspired and heartened and feel giddy inside to be going on this upcoming summer tour with Joan and Morgan and all our teams,” ​​Morrissette said in the release. “Can’t wait to see you, can’t wait to perform!”

Earlier this year, Morrissette was a headlining act at the 2023 Illinois State Fair.

Presale ticking begins Nov. 14, Live Nation says, with a general public on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 17, the release said.

Below is the full list of tour dates and cities:

Sun Jun 09 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Wed Jun 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Jun 14 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun Jun 16 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

Wed Jun 19 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Thu Jun 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*

Sat Jun 22 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Sun Jun 23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Wed Jun 26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Thu Jun 27 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sat Jun 29 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Tue Jul 02 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Wed Jul 03 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Fri Jul 05 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sat Jul 06 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

Tue Jul 09 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Wed Jul 10 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Tue Jul 13 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Tue Jul 16 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Jul 17 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Tue Jul 23 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 24 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sat Jul 27 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sun Jul 28 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Wed Jul 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Aug 01 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 03 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 04 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wed Aug 07 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 08 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

Fri Aug 10 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum