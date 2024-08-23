Grammy-winning country group The Chicks sang the National Anthem at the Democratic National Convention Thursday, but for those who weren't familiar with the group, they likely know them by another name.

In 2020, The Chicks, formerly known as The Dixie Chicks, dropped the Dixie from from their name.

Made up of Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines and Emily Strayer, The Chicks said the decision was tied to Southern U.S. states, particularly those that belonged to the Confederacy and they wanted to "meet this moment."

The move followed a similar decision by country group Lady Antebellum to change to Lady A after acknowledging the word's association to slavery.

The Chicks, who at the time were releasing their first new album in 14 years, also released a new video for their new song, “March March," featuring videos and images from Black Lives Matter rallies.

The Chicks are the best selling female group in America with more than 33 million albums sold in the United States, according to the Recording Industry Association of America. Formed originally in Texas as a bluegrass group, the band hit commercial fame with their breakthrough album “Wide Open Spaces.” The band has won 13 Grammys.

Their performance at the 2024 DNC was not their first political music performance, having sung the anthem in a pre-recorded performance for the 2020 DNC as well.

The band was shunned by country radio over an incident in 2003 when lead singer Maines criticized then-President George W. Bush because of the Iraq War. They responded to the backlash with their song “Not Ready to Make Nice,” and swept the Grammys in 2007 winning three of the top all-genre categories.

