Who will perform at the DNC in Chicago tonight? Special guest lineup revealed

Editor's note: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of evening and primetime speeches each day Monday-Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel
From The Chicks to Pink to celebrity hosts and speakers, a number of special guests will hit the stage at the Democratic National Convention for its final night Thursday.
Organizers released a full list of speakers and performers for the evening, which will culminate with Vice President Kamala Harris' highly anticipated address.
There could still be some surprises along the way, however.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, here's a look at who is performing and speaking and when:
5:30 PM
Call to Order
Local
Minyon Moore
Chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee
Gavel In
The Honorable Veronica Escobar
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas
Invocation
Everett Kelly
National President of the American Federation of Government Employees
Imam Muhammad Abdul-Aleem
Masjidullah Mosque, West Oak Lane, PA
Presentation of Colors
Illinois State Police Honor Guard
Pledge of Allegiance
Luna Maring
6th Grader from Oakland, California
Welcome Remarks
The Honorable Veronica Escobar
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas
Joint Remarks
Becky Pringle
President of the National Education Association
Randi Weingarten
President of the American Federation of Teachers
Remarks
The Honorable Alex Padilla
United States Senator, California
6:00 PM
Remarks
The Honorable Marcia L. Fudge
Former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
Remarks
The Honorable Ted W. Lieu
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, California
Remarks
The Honorable Tammy Baldwin
United States Senator, Wisconsin
Remarks
The Honorable Katherine Clark
U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Whip
Remarks
The Honorable Joe Neguse
U.S. House of Representatives Assistant Democratic Leader
Remarks
The Honorable Leonardo Williams
Mayor of Durham, North Carolina
Remarks
The Honorable Raja Krishnamoorthi
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Illinois
Remarks
The Honorable Bob Casey
United States Senator, Pennsylvania
Remarks
The Honorable Elizabeth Warren
United States Senator, Massachusetts
Remarks: “Project 2025—Chapter Four: Making America Weaker and Less Secure”
The Honorable Jason Crow
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Colorado
Remarks
The Honorable Elissa Slotkin
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Michigan
Remarks
The Honorable Pat Ryan
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York
Remarks
Reverend Al Sharpton
Civil rights leader
Joint Remarks from representatives of “the Central Park Five”
The Honorable Dr. Yusef Salaam
Member of the New York City Council
Korey Wise
Activist
Raymond Santana
Activist
Kevin Richardson
Activist
7:00 PM
Joint Remarks
Amy Resner
Former prosecutor and friend of Vice President Harris
Karrie Delaney
Director of Federal Affairs at the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network
Lisa Madigan
Former Attorney General of Illinois
Marc H. Morial
President of the National Urban League
Nathan Hornes
Former student at Corinthian Colleges
Tristan Snell
Former New York State Assistant Attorney General
Remarks
The Honorable Maura Healey
Governor of Massachusetts
Remarks
Courtney Baldwin
Youth organizer and human trafficking survivor
Remarks
The Honorable Deb Haaland
Remarks
John Russell
Content creator
Remarks
The Honorable Maxwell Alejandro Frost
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Florida
Remarks
The Honorable Colin Allred
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas
Joint Remarks on “A New American Chapter”
Anya Cook, Florida
Craig Sicknick, New Jersey
Gail DeVore, Colorado
Juanny Romero, Nevada
Eric, Christian, and Carter Fitts, North Carolina
8:00 PM
National Anthem
The Chicks
Host Introduction
Kerry Washington
Joint Remarks
Meena Harris
Ella Emhoff
Helena Hudlin
Remarks
D.L. Hughley
Remarks
The Honorable Chris Swanson
Sheriff of Genesee County, Michigan
A Conversation on Gun Violence
The Honorable Lucy McBath
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Georgia
Joined by Abbey Clements of Newton, Connecticut, Kim Rubio of Uvalde, Texas, Melody McFadden of Charleston, South Carolina, and Edgar Vilchez of Chicago, Illinois.
Remarks
The Honorable Gabrielle Giffords
Former Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Arizona
Performance
P!NK
Remarks
The Honorable Mark Kelly
United States Senator, Arizona
Remarks
The Honorable Leon E. Panetta
Former United States Secretary of Defense
Remarks
The Honorable Ruben Gallego
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Arizona
Remarks
The Honorable Gretchen Whitmer
Governor of Michigan
9:00 PM
Remarks
Eva Longoria
American actress and film producer
Remarks
The Honorable Adam Kinzinger
Former Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Illinois
Remarks
Maya Harris
Remarks
The Honorable Roy Cooper
Governor of North Carolina
Remarks
The Honorable Kamala Harris Vice President of the United States
Beyond this list, fans have been speculating for days that one of two powerhouse female icons -- Beyoncé and Taylor Swift -- could hit the stage for a grand finale of sorts on the final day of the convention, but organizers have given little confirmation on what's to come.
It's worth noting that each headline speaker throughout the convention has had a big performer just before their address, with the exception of Joe Biden as James Taylor was removed the schedule due to delays earlier that night.
White House Political Director Emmy Ruiz shared a bee emoji on X, formerly Twitter, Thursday afternoon, sending social media into a frenzy.
For those not familiar with Beyoncé’s fanbase, they refer to themselves as the “Beyhive,” and Beyoncé has been referred to both in song and by fans as the “Queen Bey,” allowing speculation to ramp up.
Meanwhile, Taylor Swift returned to the U.S. following the end of European leg of her latest tour, leaving her just enough time to travel to Chicago for a possible performance.
Watch the DNC live
NBC Chicago will again offer a live feed of speeches each day through Thursday in the player above, and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 Streaming channel.
In addition, viewers can also access expanded convention coverage via NBCChicago.com, Telemundochicago.com and their respective apps and on YouTube.
Streaming times include:
Thursday: 5:30-10 p.m.
NBC 5 will also carry NBC News’ live primetime event coverage, featuring the evenings’ highlighted keynote speakers, interviews with prominent politicians and undecided voters, along with a look ahead to next month’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago and November’s eagerly-awaited presidential election.
The primetime DNC coverage will air live from the United Center at 8 p.m. Thursday.