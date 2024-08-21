2024 DNC

Who is the celebrity host at Night 3 of the DNC? What to know about Mindy Kaling

Following Ana Navarro's appearance as host on Tuesday, Kaling will be followed by actress Kerry Washington on Thursday

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The third night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention is underway, with a schedule full of speakers and performers headlined by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who will close the evening with his remarks.

Hosting the evening's events is actress Mindy Kaling, who follows up on the role political commentator Ana Navarro held on Tuesday.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Kaling has held prominent roles in "The Office" and "The Mindy Project," with her writing work on the former winning her a Writers Guild of America award. Kaling has received six Primetime Emmy Award nominations throughout her career.

2024 DNC 15 hours ago

Live updates: Walz accepts VP nomination in high-energy speech at DNC

2024 DNC 15 hours ago

2024 DNC Chicago Night 3 Recap: Walz, Oprah dazzle

In addition to her television work, Kaling has also made appearances in movies such as "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," "Despicable Me" and "Ocean's 8."

Similar to Navarro on Tuesday, Kaling has delivered intermittent remarks throughout the evening, in between the addresses of other speakers.

In contrast to Navarro, Kaling doesn't have quite the history in politics, though she did host a fundraiser for President Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign, according to USA Today.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

2024 DNC
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us