Who is the celebrity host at Night 3 of the DNC? What to know about Mindy Kaling

The third night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention is underway, with a schedule full of speakers and performers headlined by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who will close the evening with his remarks.

Hosting the evening's events is actress Mindy Kaling, who follows up on the role political commentator Ana Navarro held on Tuesday.

Kaling has held prominent roles in "The Office" and "The Mindy Project," with her writing work on the former winning her a Writers Guild of America award. Kaling has received six Primetime Emmy Award nominations throughout her career.

In addition to her television work, Kaling has also made appearances in movies such as "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," "Despicable Me" and "Ocean's 8."

Similar to Navarro on Tuesday, Kaling has delivered intermittent remarks throughout the evening, in between the addresses of other speakers.

In contrast to Navarro, Kaling doesn't have quite the history in politics, though she did host a fundraiser for President Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign, according to USA Today.