Vice President Kamala Harris officially claimed the Democratic Presidential nomination Monday night, when the Democratic National Committee released final results of its virtual roll call. Next up: Choosing a running mate.

Harris is expected to announce her pick for Vice President at some point Tuesday, ahead of a campaign rally event in Philadelphia Tuesday evening. From there, the vice president and her running mate will travel to Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada for a series of rallies to drum up support ahead of the Democratic National Convention later this month in Chicago.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro both met with Harris for one-on-one interviews Sunday according to NBC News, and are expected to be among the finalists to be on the presidential ticket this November, according to Reuters.

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly also met with Harris on Sunday according to NBC News, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg met with her on Friday.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear have also been involved in the vetting process.

Some congressional Democrats have promoted Kelly, a former Navy pilot and astronaut whose state has more than 370 miles or 600 kilometers of border with Mexico. They say his selection could help defuse Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's arguments that the Biden-Harris administration’s immigration policies are too relaxed.

Shapiro has prominent supporters, too, like Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker. She caused a stir by posting a video Friday depicting several Philadelphia-area officials and Democrats promoting Harris, but also playing up Shapiro as her running mate. A person familiar with the mayor's thinking said she had no insider knowledge about Harris' intentions.

When asked about the veepstakes Monday, Shapiro said he had no information.

“I got nothing for you, man," he told an Associated Press reporter as he arrived at the Pennsylvania state capitol in Harrisburg. "Have a great day.”

Both Kelly and Shapiro have seen their detractors become more vocal as Harris closes in on a decision.

Walz is in his second term as governor of Minnesota. He has made his state a bastion of liberal policy and, this year, one of the few states to protect fans buying tickets online for Taylor Swift concerts and other live events. He comes from rural America and in his first race for Congress, Walz upset a Republican incumbent.

Trump's running mate, JD Vance, told Fox News on Sunday that Harris' pick doesn't matter to him. “Whoever she chooses, the problem is going to be Kamala Harris’ record and Kamala Harris’ policies," he said, adding “it’s not going to be good for the country.”

When is the DNC?

The Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago on Aug. 19. Harris’ running mate is expected to address the convention on Aug. 21, with the vice president taking the stage on Aug. 22. President Biden is also expected to speak at the event.