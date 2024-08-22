Who is the celebrity host at Night 4 of the DNC? What to know about Kerry Washington

The 2024 Democratic National Convention is wrapping up on Thursday night, headlined by remarks from Vice President Kamala Harris, who will formally accept the party's presidential nomination.

Once again, the evening will feature a celebrity host, a role filled by political commentator Ana Navarro and actress Mindy Kaling earlier in the convention.

On Thursday, actress and registered Democrat Kerry Washington will serve as the celebrity host, with performances from P!nk and The Chicks along with speeches from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren on the docket, among others.

Washington is widely known for her lead role in the TV drama "Scandal," which she received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for.

In addition to "Scandal," Washington also held a lead role in the miniseries "Little Fires Everywhere," and has held roles in dozens of movies, including "Fantastic Four" and "Django Unchained."

Washington will deliver intermittent remarks throughout the evening, with a jam-packed schedule of speeches from top Democrats and musical performances slated.

Washington is a registered Democrat with a history of political endorsements, and previously spoke at the 2012 Democratic National Convention in Charlotte in support of former President Barack Obama's reelection campaign, and later spoke at the mostly virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention.