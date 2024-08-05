When will Harris announce her VP pick? What we know ahead of a busy week

It is expected that Vice President Kamala Harris will announce her VP pick this week, with a series of rallies scheduled in battleground states across the country.

According to MSNBC and NBC News, Harris has held a series of in-person meetings with potential running mates in recent days, and will likely make her choice before a rally scheduled for Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro both met with Harris on Sunday according to NBC News, and are expected to be among the finalists to be on the presidential ticket this November, according to Reuters.

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly also met with Harris on Sunday according to NBC News, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg met with her on Friday.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear have also been involved in the vetting process.

While an exact time for the announcement has not yet been made, it is expected that Harris’ running mate will appear with her at a campaign event in Philadelphia on Tuesday. From there, the vice president and her running mate will travel to Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada for a series of rallies to drum up support ahead of the Democratic National Convention later this month in Chicago.

While the DNC typically is the stage for candidates to officially be nominated for the ticket, this year’s festivities will be different after Democratic Party officials expressed concerns about an Ohio law requiring candidates to submit their names for the ballot by Aug. 7.

The Ohio legislature passed a bill altering that timeline, but Democrats opted not to risk legal action and conducted a virtual roll call to nominate Harris over the weekend. It is expected that when Harris names her running mate that the candidate will be accepted by the DNC chair to expedite the nomination process.

Both candidates will participate in a ceremonial vote when the DNC kicks off in Chicago on Aug. 19. Harris’ running mate is expected to address the convention on Aug. 21, with the vice president taking the stage on Aug. 22.