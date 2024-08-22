What time is Tim Walz speaking? What we know about DNC speech Wednesday

Editor's note: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of evening and primetime speeches each day Monday-Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will headline Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, but when can viewers expect his speech?

Walz, who wasn't widely known outside of Minnesota before being chosen as Harris' running mate, will face a national audience that’s still getting to know him and will "introduce himself" during his acceptance speech Wednesday night.

Since Harris announced her pick, the campaign has raced to introduce the country to the 60-year-old governor and self-described “Midwest dad.” At the same time, Republicans have tried to deflate Walz by poking holes in his biography and some of his past uses of imprecise language and misstatements of facts by him or staffers are resurfacing.

Here's what to know about his address:

What time does Walz speak Wednesday?

Walz will be last speaker on the lineup.

As of 8:45 p.m., the program was already running behind schedule, though organizers noted some changes could be made for such instances.

The "main programming" began at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, and was scheduled to continue through 10 p.m. Both nights of the convention so far have run longer, however.

On Tuesday, Obama's speech was the last of the night, and despite the scheduled "gavel out" slated for 10:15 p.m., the speech went beyond 10:30 p.m.

Here's a look at the schedule for the final hour of the convention:

9:00 PM

Performance

Amanda Gorman

National Youth Poet Laureate

Remarks

The Honorable Wes Moore

Governor of Maryland

Remarks

The Honorable Pete Buttigieg

Performance

John Legend

American singer-songwriter

Sheila E.

American singer and drummer

Remarks

The Honorable Amy Klobuchar

United States Senator, Minnesota

Remarks

Benjamin C. Ingman

Former student of Governor Walz

Remarks

The Honorable Tim Walz

Governor of Minnesota

Benediction

William Emmanuel Hall Lead Pastor of St. James Church in Chicago

What will Walz talk about?

Walz faces dual tasks in his speech in Chicago. The Minnesota governor, who has become known among supporters as a folksy, Midwestern teacher, coach and dad, will introduce himself to the rest of the country. He’ll also need to articulate the campaign’s central message, and theme for the evening: "A Fight for Our Freedoms."

The campaign said Walz would spend his primetime address talking about his time growing up in Nebraska, his service in the National Guard, his work as a teacher and football coach and his time in Congress before he was elected governor. Ahead of his appearance on stage, John Legend will perform a Prince tribute, the campaign said.

"He'll introduce himself to the American people tonight on the convention stage, highlighting the small town values that have shaped his lifetime of service and his commitment to safeguarding the freedoms that we all hold dear," DNC director Alex Hornbrook said.

While he declined to offer specifics on the campaign ideas he plans to run on, Harris-Walz campaign communications director Michael Tyler said Walz aims to provide "a cementing of this introductory frame."

"He's been on the stump for about two weeks so far, since the vice president announced him as her running mate, and they've obviously gotten busy crisscrossing the country, going to all the battleground states," Tyler said. "Again, you've seen the enthusiasm from the crowds from places like Eau Claire, Wisconsin; Detroit; Phoenix; Las Vegas; and then, of course, even last night, right up the road in Milwaukee ... he's only been on the stump for two weeks. And so the vast majority of the American people on a wider sloth of the electorate is going to have the opportunity to fully understand and get to know who Gov. Walz is, right? As somebody who was a school teacher, a football coach, and then obviously has been congressman and governor for some time now, the through line there is going to be that Gov. Walz has always been somebody who's fought for the vulnerable, who's fought for those in need, who's taken on special interest for the benefit of the people that he represents. And so the American people will have an opportunity to see that in primetime tonight, many for the very first time."

Who else is speaking on Day 3 of the convention?

The full list of speakers and timing for Day 3 has not yet been released, but in addition to headlining speeches from former President Bill Clinton and Walz, the convention’s third night will include some of the party’s biggest names and anticipated future leaders.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York will speak. So will an all-star list of senators: Cory Booker of New Jersey, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Chris Murphy of Connecticut.

Also addressing the convention will be Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who was a finalist to be Harris’ running mate. Both are seen as ascendant in Democratic politics.

On the list once again are several Republican speakers, including White House staffer for former president Donald Trump Olivia Troye, an ex-national security official, and former Lt. Gov. of Georgia Geoff Duncan.

To help articulate the evening’s theme around fighting for freedoms, Mini Timmaraju, president and CEO of the nonprofit Reproductive Freedom for All will give remarks.

As for the focus of some of the most high-profile speeches, DNC director Alex Hornbrook said Clinton plans to "underscore the importance of this moment and this election, not just for our party, but for our country's future."

