What time is Obama speaking at DNC? Timing, how to watch the address live

Editor's note: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of evening and primetime speeches each day Monday-Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel.

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama will both headline the second day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago Tuesday evening.

Both Obamas will take the stage on the same night, but in separate speeches -- one after the other.

Michelle Obama is slated to speak just before 10 p.m., while Barack Obama follows her at around 10 p.m., according to a schedule released by organizers Tuesday.

That timing estimate is based on other elements of the evening remaining on schedule, however.

Organizers noted that schedule changes were possible Tuesday after Monday's event saw "real-time adjustments" that canceled some speeches and performances in order to get to Biden's highly anticipated speech following delays.

The "main programming" for the evening is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, a shift from the 6 p.m. scheduled start time. Organizers said the timing change was made to "make sure that we stay on track."

The Obamas have spoken at the last four Democratic National Conventions, with the former president also delivering the keynote address at the 2004 DNC in Boston.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Their addresses come one day after the unofficial farewell for Biden, who served eight years as his vice president. Biden won't be in the hall to see his former running mate speak, having departed Chicago after his own speech Monday night.

According to convention organizers, the theme for Tuesday's events is “A bold vision for America's future," a defined pivot toward a new generation for Democrats and their leadership. After a Monday night that nodded to Harris' possibility but also lauded the legacy of Biden and his decades of accomplishment, convention organizers now appear ready to shift toward the next stage of their journey.

In laying out their plans for the week, convention organizers described Tuesday night as a way to contrast what they characterized as Harris' forward-looking strategy with Trump's less positive outlook on America's future.

According to the Harris campaign, Michelle Obama is expected to argue how Harris' experiences and values make her qualified to serve as president. Her husband, Harris campaign officials said, will focus on what Democrats need to do in order to defeat Trump in the general election.

How to watch the DNC

NBC Chicago will again offer a live feed of speeches each day through Thursday in the player above, and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 Streaming channel.

In addition, viewers can also access expanded convention coverage via NBCChicago.com, Telemundochicago.com and their respective apps.

Streaming times include:

Tuesday: 5:30-10 p.m.