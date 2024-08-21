What time does the DNC start tonight? Full Day 3 schedule, where to watch

Editor's note: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of evening and primetime speeches each day Monday-Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel.

The 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago enters its third day with another round of big speeches on the horizon, including this time from vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, who is expected to officially accept his party's nomination.

Walz, who went viral already during the convention for this elated reaction to Vice President Kamala Harris taking the stage on the first day of the convention, will be joined by a lineup of other notable speakers.

Day 3 of the convention follows an eventful evening Tuesday, which saw speeches from former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, both of whom earned standing ovations and sparked roaring applause from the audience.

Here's a look at the timing and full schedule of events for Wednesday:

What time does the DNC start?

While many events will take place throughout each day, the "main programming" is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, another shift from the originally scheduled 6 p.m. start time. Organizers said Tuesday that start times were changed to "make sure that we stay on track."

Organizers noted that schedule changes were possible after Monday's event saw "real-time adjustments" that canceled some speeches and performances in order to get to President Joe Biden's highly anticipated speech following delays.

On Tuesday, Obama's speech was the last of the night, and despite the scheduled "gavel out" slated for 10:15 p.m., the speech went beyond 10:30 p.m.

The 2024 DNC in Chicago continues through Thursday, Aug. 22, with speeches expected each night.

Schedule, speakers for the DNC

The full list of speakers and timing for Day 3 has not yet been released, but some of the headline speeches are set to be given by Walz, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, former President Bill Clinton and more.

Other speakers include Sen. Chris Murphy, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson and more.

Also on the list once again are several Republican speakers, including White House staffer for former president Donald Trump Olivia Troye, an ex-national security official, and former Lt. Gov. of Georgia Geoff Duncan.

DNC director Alex Hornbrook said Clinton plans to "underscore the importance of this moment and this election, not just for our party, but for our country's future."

Walz will "introduce himself to the American people tonight on the convention stage," Hornbrook said Wednesday, adding that the vice presidential nominee will highlight "the small town values that have shaped his lifetime of service and his commitment to safeguarding the freedoms that we hold dear."

The theme for Wednesday, according to organizers, is “A Fight for Our Freedoms."

How to watch the DNC

All four floor sessions of the Democratic National Convention will be livestreamed on NBC Chicago’s website and mobile app, and in the player above.

The speeches will also be available on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 Streaming Channel.

Viewers can also expect expanded coverage via Telemundo Chicago and the Telemundo Chicago app.

Streaming times (all times Central):

Wednesday: 5:30-10 p.m.

Thursday: 5:30-10 p.m.

What are the daily themes for the convention?

The theme for the convention will be “For the People, For Our Future,” and will focus on moving the country forward and building upon the work of the Biden Administration.

The daily themes are:

Monday – “For the People”

Tuesday – “A Bold Vision for America’s Future”

Wednesday – “A Fight for Our Freedoms”

Thursday – “For Our Future”

"Tonight's theme, fight for our freedoms, will showcase how Vice President Harris has spent her entire career fighting for America's freedoms, and why she chose Gov. Walz as her running mate, including his record as a champion for America's working families and a staunch defender of our fundamental freedoms," Hornbrook said.