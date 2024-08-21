Watch Sen. Tammy Duckworth's full DNC remarks on IVF access

Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth addressed the DNC on Tuesday night in Chicago, urging voters to protect access to in-vitro fertilization and to take former President Donald Trump to task for his administration’s rollbacks of reproductive rights.

Duckworth warned voters that Republicans will “come for IVF next” after getting the Roe v. Wade decision overturned, and blasted Trump for “trying to take away” the rights of women in the U.S.

Here is her full speech:

On the second night of the DNC in Chicago, Illinois United States Senator Tammy Duckworth warned voters that Donald Trump “won’t stop at banning abortion” and will come for IVF next

Here is the full text of her prepared remarks, as provided by the Democratic National Convention:

Hello, Chicago! You know, I went to war to protect America’s rights and freedoms. So, I take it personally when a five-time draft-dodging coward like Donald Trump tries to take away my rights and freedoms in return—especially when it concerns my daughters.

My girls—gamer-girl Abigail and queen-of-the-monkey-bars Maile—are everything to me, but they would’ve never been born without access to reproductive care. Because after ten years struggling with infertility, I was only able to have them through the miracle of IVF.

But now, Trump’s anti-woman crusade has put other Americans’ right to have their own families at risk. ‘Cause if they win, Republicans won’t stop at banning abortion. They’ll come for IVF next. They’ll prosecute doctors. They’ll shame and spy on women. If you think that’s far-fetched, just look up what happened in Alabama this year.

So, let me say to every would-be parent: I see you. I’m with you. And together in November, we’ll send a message to Trump: Stay out of our doctors’ offices—and out of the Oval Office, too.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Look. My struggle with infertility was more painful than any wound I earned on the battlefield. So, how dare a convicted felon like Donald Trump treat women seeking health care like they’re the ones breaking the law. How dare JD Vance criticize childless women on cable news, then vote against legislation that would’ve actually helped Americans start families. How dare the GOP endanger the dreams of countless veterans whose combat wounds prevent them from having kids without IVF--punishing these heroes for their willingness to serve.

It’s simple: Every American deserves the right to be called “mommy” or “daddy” without being treated like a criminal. Kamala Harris believes that. So, let’s make some history and elect her in November.