Some of the biggest names in the political world will gather in Chicago for the Democratic National Convention this August, but it still appears that arguably the most important responsibility typically fulfilled during those meetings will already be taken care of.

According to a draft memo obtained this week by NBC News, the Democratic National Committee’s Rules Committee will meet Wednesday to sketch out the parameters for a virtual roll call that is expected to install the party’s presidential nominee by early August, two weeks prior to the start of the convention in Chicago.

The committee hearing will stream on the DNC’s YouTube channel, according to officials.

“This will all be done swiftly and transparently so our delegates, Party members, and the public understand the process,” said DNCC Chair Minyon Moore. “By executing this process swiftly and effectively, we will bring our party together as we head to the Convention in Chicago united, and position the Democratic ticket to win in November.”

It is expected that the party will officially designate its nominee by Aug. 7, with the convention starting on Aug. 19 at Chicago’s United Center, according to the memo.

According to the DNC, the vote would only be for the presidential nomination, with that nominee then choosing a running mate. It is expected at this time that the vice presidential nominee will also be named prior to Aug. 7 to avoid any ballot access issues in the lead-up to the November election.

The installation comes amid the rapidly-evolving Democratic ticket in the 2024 election. President Joe Biden announced Sunday he would no longer seek the nomination, and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris, making her first campaign appearance on Tuesday in Wisconsin, said that she has enough delegate support to lock up the nomination, with that spot expected to be made official in early August.

If the Rules Committee puts the parameters in place, a virtual roll call will be held for delegates to cast their ballots for the presidential nomination, which is expected to go to Harris.

With just over 100 days to go until the November election, Democratic Party officials say they are committed to a “swift” process to install a nominee after Biden’s exit, and they are aiming to go toe-to-toe with former President Donald Trump after he was selected as the Republican Party’s nominee last week.

“The work ahead may be unprecedented, but we are prepared to undertake a transparent, swift, and orderly process to move forward as a united Democratic Party with a nominee who represents our values, upholds our truths, and has the wisdom to carry us forward in this fight. Because, folks, let me be clear: we remain laser focused on winning in November,” said DNC Chair Jaime Harrison.