Editor's note: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of evening and primetime speeches each day Monday-Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel.

The 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago won't just feature Democratic speakers. In fact, a number of prominent Republicans will also take to the podium this week, organizers announced.

While Day 2 of the convention will be headlined by some of the most prominent Democratic figures, like former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, another name on the speaker list Tuesday raised some eyebrows.

Harris announced Tuesday an array of Republicans set to speak at the convention, including former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, former Georgia Lieutenant Gov. Geoff Duncan and former Trump White House staffers Olivia Troye and Stephanie Grisham. All are now critics of Trump.

On Tuesday's speaker schedule is also John Giles, mayor of Mesa, Arizona, officials confirmed Tuesday.

Grisham said she knows Harris will “defend our freedoms and represent our nation with honesty and integrity.”

“I never thought I’d be speaking at a Democratic convention,” she said in a statement. “But, after seeing firsthand who Donald Trump really is, and the threat he poses to our country, I feel very strongly about speaking out.”

Kinzinger, who served in Congress for six terms, did not seek reelection in 2022 after he voted to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. He is currently involved in a variety of projects, including the recent introduction of the “Republicans for Harris” coalition.

Outside of Giles, the timing of the addresses has not yet been released.

The "main programming," or speeches, are slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, marking a shift from the 6 p.m. scheduled start time that had been promoted previously. Organizers said the timing change was made to "make sure that we stay on track."

Organizers noted that other schedule changes were likely Tuesday after Monday's event saw "real-time adjustments" that canceled some speeches and performances in order to get to Biden's highly anticipated speech following delays.

The Obamas are expected to headline the convention's second night, a day after the unofficial farewell for Biden, who served eight years as Obama's vice president. Biden won't be in the hall to see his former running mate speak, having departed Chicago after his own speech.

Some of the Democratic Party’s biggest stars will also be on-hand, with speeches from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Other speeches expected Tuesday include U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and more.

The theme for Tuesday, according to organizers, is “A Bold Vision for America’s Future.”

How to watch the DNC

All four floor sessions of the Democratic National Convention will be livestreamed on NBC Chicago’s website and mobile app, and in the player above.

The speeches will also be available on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 Streaming Channel.

Viewers can also expect expanded coverage via Telemundo Chicago and the Telemundo Chicago app.

Streaming times (all times Central):

Tuesday: 5:30-10 p.m.

Wednesday: 5:30-10 p.m.

Thursday: 5:30-10 p.m.