Rudy Giuliani, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell seen at DNC protests in Chicago

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell were both seen near a protest during the DNC in Chicago on Tuesday.

Both men are staunch allies of former President Donald Trump, supporting his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Before he had arrived in Chicago, Lindell had filmed a video saying he was “going incognito” in his effort to get into areas surrounding the DNC.

“I’m going incognito, I’m going to be shaving my mustache,” he said, according to the Independent. “I’ve only done that one time in my life.”

Lindell had his mustache when he appeared at the protest at Park 578, one of two designated protest locations during the DNC.

According to Block Club Chicago’s Mack Liederman, the two men were seen near the spot where a group of demonstrators had broken through a security barrier on Monday, and both clashed with pro-Harris individuals at the scene.

MyPillowGuy and Rudy Giuliani have arrived.



Said they wanted to see “the pure communist convention” and how police secured the fence after pro-Palestine protests.



Immediately turns into shouting match with someone in a Kamala shirt. pic.twitter.com/0fikmxwfUM — Mack Liederman (@mack_liederman) August 20, 2024

Lindell, a massive Trump supporter, offered $5 million to anyone who could prove that the former president had lost the 2020 election. A judge ordered that the prize be awarded after data he possessed was proven not to be from the election, but he is still fighting back against the ruling, according to NBC News.

Giuliani was disbarred in New York for spreading falsehoods about the 2020 election, and has been indicted multiple times in connection with efforts to overturn that election, including a recent indictment in Arizona.

It is unclear if there are any other plans for the Trump surrogates to participate in protests or offer any speeches during the DNC, which runs through Thursday.