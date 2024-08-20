2024 DNC

Rudy Giuliani, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell seen at DNC protests in Chicago

Both men supported efforts to overturn the 2020 election in support of former President Trump

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell were both seen near a protest during the DNC in Chicago on Tuesday.

Both men are staunch allies of former President Donald Trump, supporting his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Before he had arrived in Chicago, Lindell had filmed a video saying he was “going incognito” in his effort to get into areas surrounding the DNC.  

“I’m going incognito, I’m going to be shaving my mustache,” he said, according to the Independent. “I’ve only done that one time in my life.”

Lindell had his mustache when he appeared at the protest at Park 578, one of two designated protest locations during the DNC.

According to Block Club Chicago’s Mack Liederman, the two men were seen near the spot where a group of demonstrators had broken through a security barrier on Monday, and both clashed with pro-Harris individuals at the scene.

Local

2024 DNC 22 mins ago

What time is Obama speaking at DNC? Timing, how to watch the address live

2024 DNC 29 mins ago

Breach of fence by protesters at DNC prompts additional security measures

Lindell, a massive Trump supporter, offered $5 million to anyone who could prove that the former president had lost the 2020 election. A judge ordered that the prize be awarded after data he possessed was proven not to be from the election, but he is still fighting back against the ruling, according to NBC News.

Giuliani was disbarred in New York for spreading falsehoods about the 2020 election, and has been indicted multiple times in connection with efforts to overturn that election, including a recent indictment in Arizona.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

It is unclear if there are any other plans for the Trump surrogates to participate in protests or offer any speeches during the DNC, which runs through Thursday.

This article tagged under:

2024 DNC
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us