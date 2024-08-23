Re-watch Vice President Kamala Harris' DNC acceptance speech

The 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago has concluded, with Vice President Kamala Harris delivering an historic acceptance speech for the party's presidential nomination to conclude the evening.

The speech seemed improbable just over a month ago, prior to President Joe Biden suspending his reelection campaign in late July, after which much of the Democratic Party quickly coalesced behind Harris.

Harris' remarks opened as an introduction of sorts as a presidential candidate to viewers across the nation, invoking her background of being raised in California and moving around to the Midwest as a child due to her parents being in academia.

Her speech also greatly touched on her background as a prosecutor, in which she aimed to draw a sharp contrast to Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump.

Harris laid out support for a bipartisan border security bill, spoke on protecting reproductive rights and expanding environmental protections and called for tighter gun laws on domestic issues.

On foreign policy, Harris demonstrated strong support for Ukraine in its war against Russia, while speaking on protecting American interests and strengthening global leadership.

On the Israel-Hamas war, Harris reiterated her support for Israel's right to defend itself and ensured that Israel would retain the ability to defend itself in her administration. Harris also called for a ceasefire and hostage deal in the conflict, calling the scale of devastation in Gaza "heartbreaking" while advocating for "security, freedom and self-determination" for the Palestinian people.

Harris' full speech can be watched in the player above.