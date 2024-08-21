2024 DNC

Oprah at DNC: Iconic talk show legend is slated to appear, AP and NBC News say

Winfrey was not on the published program for the convention

By Associated Press/NBC Chicago Staff

Talk show legend Oprah Winfrey will appear at the DNC on Wednesday night, according to a person familiar with the schedule who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal plans.

Winfrey delivered a famous endorsement to then-Sen. Barack Obama during his 2008 presidential campaign. It’s not yet clear whether she will endorse Harris, who is vying to become the first Black woman elected president.

She also endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016, and endorsed Sen. John Fetterman over Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race.

Winfrey was not included in the official DNC list of speakers released Wednesday, but became world-famous while hosting her iconic talk show in Chicago.

Following the conclusion of her show in May 2011, she has participated in a wide variety of philanthropic and business ventures, and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Obama in 2013.

