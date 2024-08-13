Officials detail massive security protocol for DNC in Chicago

The 2024 Democratic National Convention begins next week, with preparations in their final stages as Chicago hosts the event for the first time since 1996.

Thousands of delegates, supporters and protesters are expected to travel to Chicago for the DNC, leading to an enormous security protocol covering the areas near where events will be held.

While most major convention events will be held at the United Center in Chicago's Near West Side neighborhood, other events will be held just south of the Loop at the McCormick Place.

On Tuesday, officials from the U.S. Secret Service and Chicago Police Department provided details on the agencies' security efforts for the event, with the Secret Service coming under scrutiny in recent weeks following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

According to Secret Service Deputy Special Agent in Charge Derek Mayer, security planning for the DNC began "well over a year" ago.

"That planning, which required the help of our federal, state and local partners, has included thousands of hours of analyzing, training and working with the public to develop a comprehensive safety plan that was released last month," Mayer said.

Mayer added that the DNC has been designated a "national special security event," which allows a wider allocation of federal resources.

"I'm proud to tell you we are ready. While the DNC is obviously a huge event, Chicago has a proven track record when it comes to putting on huge events," Mayer said of the planning from both security and city officials.

Mayer pointed to city events in recent months, including Lollapalooza, the NASCAR Chicago Street Race and the Chicago Air & Water Show as evidence of the city's ability to host large events successfully.

The Chicago field office of the U.S. Secret Service also handled security for the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee last month, with Mayer adding that he expects similar results in Chicago while elaborating on the robust involvement from government agencies in security for the DNC.

"The Chicago Police Department is among 17 public safety entities, including the Secret Service, that belong to the executive steering committee. That committee oversaw development of the DNC security plan and included input from experts on topics including national intelligence, airspace, security, traffic control and more," Mayer said.

With protests widely expected throughout the event, Mayer said that demonstrations were extensively accounted for in security planning.

"Our preparation and planning kept in mind planned and spontaneous demonstrations. The Secret Service and our federal state and local partners respect every American's First Amendment rights. Superintendent Snelling and the Chicago Police Department are well equipped to handle protests and keep everyone safe during the DNC," Mayer said.

Street closures for the convention began in part on Monday, with more staging expected to come together near the DNC venues as the week goes on, with more closures scheduled for Saturday.

The DNC will run from Aug. 19-22 at the United Center and McCormick Place, with both Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who represent the Democratic ticket, expected to address delegates and supporters.