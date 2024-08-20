Obama DNC speech to arrive Tuesday, along with Pritzker's address on national stage

The first day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago saw fiery speeches from some of the party’s up-and-coming stars, and also served as a passing of the torch as President Joe Biden delivered an emotional address to cap off the evening at the DNC.

Biden delivered a ringing endorsement not just of his legacy, but also of the candidacy of Vice President Kamala Harris to succeed him in the Oval Office. He also blasted former President Donald Trump on multiple fronts, including his efforts to sow doubt in the outcome of the 2020 election and his foreign policy stances.

Elsewhere, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivered a speech praising Harris as a trailblazer, while Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez praised Democrats as friends of working Americans, painting Trump as an out-of-touch billionaire more interested in money than people.

Musical performances by Mickey Guyton and Jason Isbell also helped to round out the program.

Here’s what you can expect Tuesday at the DNC.

At the DNC in Chicago, New York United States Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talks about why she supports Kamala Harris while slamming Donald Trump as self-interested billionaire

Who are the scheduled speakers for Tuesday?

Highlighting the list of speakers will be former President Barack Obama, who will address the convention in his hometown of Chicago.

Michelle Obama, the former first lady, will also deliver an address at the convention, according to officials.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who was strongly in the mix as Harris’ running mate, is also expected to deliver an address, as will Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

What is the theme for the day?

The theme for the Tuesday edition of the convention will be “A Bold Vision for America’s Future,” highlighting the Harris-Walz platform and their vision for the road ahead for the United States.

During his speech at the DNC in Chicago on Monday, Joe Biden discusses the work he and Kamala Harris have done to lower the crime rate in the United States and slams Donald Trump while doing it

Will Monday’s cut programming options get a second chance?

Multiple speeches were cut to get President Joe Biden’s address on-stage, including a musical performance by James Taylor and speeches from Reps. Grace Meng and Debbie Wasserman-Schultz.

It is not known whether the trio will be re-added to the program.

At least five people were detained by Chicago Police after sections of security fencing were removed along the northern security perimeter near the United Center Monday evening, just hours before the Democratic National Convention was set to kick off in earnest Monday evening. NBC 5 Investigates' Bennett Haeberle reports.

Will there be more protests Tuesday?

Protesters briefly breached a barrier near the United Center, leading to multiple arrests, but Chicago police were able to quickly secure the area.

The breach did briefly delay the arrival of some delegates to the United Center, according to officials. More protests are planned for Tuesday at both Union Park and Park 578, both of which are near the United Center site.