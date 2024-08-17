More street closures taking effect Saturday ahead of the DNC. Here's what to know

The 2024 Democratic National Convention begins next week, with final preparations underway as another slate of street closures is scheduled to take effect Saturday night.

Among the major closures taking effect is the shutdown of the Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Exit from the Interstate 55 northbound lanes, inclusive of the I-55 turnaround lane, will be closed to all vehicles except those authorized by the U.S. Secret Service.

"Detour, detour all day long," said Robert Lockhart while waiting for a ride on the Near West Side. "If you got to come over here in this area, be prepared to be like, 'Oh man, traffic is going to start, so let me plan around that.'"

With most major DNC events taking place at the United Center, many of the closures are in Chicago's Near West Side neighborhood, though closures are also in effect near the McCormick Place, where other events will be held.

The following closures will be enforced starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday on the Near West Side:

Madison Street from North Hoyne Avenue to North Paulina Street

Damen Avenue from West Lake Street to West Van Buren

Adams Street from South Damen Avenue to Paulina Street

Washington Street from North Damen Avenue to North Wood Street

As for the traffic impact near McCormick Place, two vehicle security screening checkpoints in the area went into effect Friday night.

One of the checkpoints is at South Indiana Avenue and 18th Street, while the other is near Wabash Avenue and Cermak Road.

Residents and those visiting the area can also expect the following closures at 7 p.m. Saturday:

Indiana Avenue from 18th to East 24th Place

Michigan Avenue from 21st to 25th streets

Cermak Road from Wabash Avenue to MLK Jr. Drive

23rd Street from Wabash to Indiana avenues

Prairie Avenue from Cullerton Street to 24th Place

24th Street from Wabash to Indiana avenues

Calumet Avenue from Cullerton Street to 24th Place

24th Place from Wabash Avenue to MLK Jr. Drive

MLK Jr. Drive from Cermak Road to 25th Street

East 21st Street closed from, and inclusive of, South Michigan Avenue to South Calumet Avenue. Note: East 21st Street will be open from west of South Michigan Avenue to inclusive of South Wabash Avenue and East 21st Street.

No trucks or vehicles larger than passenger cars permitted on I-55 between DuSable Lake Shore Drive and South State Street in both directions.