Planned Parenthood mobile clinic offers free abortions, vasectomies near DNC in Chicago

A Planned Parenthood mobile clinic located near the Democratic National Convention in Chicago advertised free medication abortions, vasectomies and emergency contraception during the first two days of the DNC in an effort to provide "care, no matter where."

The mobile clinic was located in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood, near the site of the United Center and the DNC, from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Days 1 and 2 of the convention.

As of Monday morning, Planned Parenthood wrote in a press release that "all appointments have been booked" and encouraged patients to make an appointment at a Planned Parenthood of Illinois health center in Chicago by visiting www.ppil.org.

"As people from across the country travel to Illinois this week, we are proud to demonstrate what is possible when policies truly support accessible reproductive health care," said Dr. Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood Great Rivers, in a statement.

The group said the mobile clinic represents "the possibilities when states like Illinois work to support, rather than restrict, access to affordable health care."

Jennifer Welch, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Illinois, said in a statement that Illinois "has welcomed more abortion care patients than any other state" and Megan Jeyifo, executive director of the Chicago Abortion Fund, said CAF has "fielded over 25,000 support requests from people based in 44 states" since the Supreme Court’s June 2022 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

Abortion rights came up repeatedly during the first day of the DNC in Chicago.

Women shared their personal stories of abortion on stage at the United Center, including Hadley Duvall who was raped and impregnated by her stepfather, and Amanda Zurawski, who said she almost died because of her state's abortion ban.

President Biden, in his headlining speech, also took former President Donald Trump to task for appointing three of the five conservative Supreme Court justices who voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, allowing states to enact restrictive abortion policies.

The convention continues Tuesday for Day 2 in Chicago.