Mindy Kaling sends message to Ben Affleck at DNC in Chicago following divorce news

Serving as the celebrity host for the third day of the convention, Kaling delivered intermittent remarks throughout the evening, in between the addresses of other speakers

Mindy Kaling sent a message to Ben Affleck while onstage at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Wednesday.

Serving as the celebrity host for the third day of the convention, Kaling delivered intermittent remarks throughout the evening, in between the addresses of other speakers.

As her hosting time came to an end, she took a moment to shout out her home state of Massachusetts -- and some of the notable people and places in the state.

"Everyone is always hating on us, but they just don't get it. Go Sox. Go Jayson Tatum. Ben Affleck... hang in there. Dunkin' Donuts is the best coffee in the world," she said.

The message appeared to be a reference to recent news surrounding Affleck and wife Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck this week, ending a relationship that spanned two decades, two engagements, two weddings and headlines too numerous to count.

The filing Tuesday in Los Angeles brought to an apparent end a celebrity coupling — or at least the second installment of it — that dazzled from the very heights of the pop culture firmament and emblazoned countless tabloid covers. The pair became known, even before such power-couple portmanteaus were ubiquitous, as “Bennifer.”

As for the Dunkin' reference, Affleck has been known for appearing in commercials for Dunkin' Donuts.

