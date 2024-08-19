Mayor Brandon Johnson welcomes delegates to Chicago with DNC speech

Mayor Brandon Johnson was briefly cast into the national spotlight as he greeted the thousands of delegates who flocked to Chicago for the Democratic National Convention.

"Welcome to the greatest city in the world, Chicago," Johnson said as he began remarks on Monday, the first night of the four-day convention.

The mayor delved into Chicago's storied past -- reminding the nation it's where Ida B. Wells and Jane Addams "organized to deliver real transformative change" and where Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. "...united people of all different backgrounds to keep hope alive."

"And now Chicago, this city of hard work and caring people is where Democrats will celebrate President Joe Biden and nominate Kamala Harris for president of the United States of America," he said.

Johnson used the majority of his speech to share his support for the Harris-Walz ticket, saying Harris, as president, will work to defend fundamental rights and freedoms and support the middle class.

He also called on others to pledge their support, saying it will take everyone to defeat "MAGA Republicans."

"From Mississippi to Pennsylvania to Delaware, Kamala Harris, she's got us," the mayor said. "From Michigan to Wisconsin to Nevada to California and right here in Illinois, she's got us."

According to Johnson, it will take someone with toughness to stand up for Americans, and "Kamala's got it."

"Together we can build a better brighter future and there's no better place to start that then right here in the greatest freakin' city in the world, the city of Chicago," he said.