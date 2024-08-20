Israeli American Council hosts ‘hostage square' near DNC

The Israeli American Council (IAC) sent a proposal to obtain a permit to rally around the United Center for the Democratic National Convention in June, but the City denied their permit.

"We regret the city’s action or inaction," said IAC CEO Elan Carr. "We also have a right to represent ourselves."

According to a denial letter from the Chicago Department of Transportation, the commissioner found that the "proposed assembly would be a direct interference with a previously planned permitted activity or public assembly" which would "create a public safety issue."

It also said "sufficient city resources are not available to mitigate the disruption that would be caused."

The city offered an alternative date, time and place to assemble, but IAC leaders said it wasn't near the United Center.

This came after the US Palestinian Community Network held a protest and march with thousands of people and hundreds of officers present. They obtained a permit through the city.

Instead, the IAC held a demonstration called "hostage square" on private property in the West Loop off Madison Street, on the route to the convention.

"I really wanted to have an event where we expressed the pain suffered with Oct. 7," said Jeff Aeder, a Chicago business owner who reached out to the IAC to help.

Aeder told NBC Chicago Sisk his friend owned a private lot and rented it to him for just one dollar.

The display in the lot showcases artwork to remember the victims and hostages taken by Hamas in October.

“Each of these breaks a little piece of the heart," Aeder said.

Andrea Weinstein knows that pain all too well. Her sister and brother-in-law were killed in the Oct. 7 attacks.

"They were ambushed by terrorists on motorcycles," Weinstein said. "No one should have to endure this, we want it to be resolved sooner than soon."

This comes as the Israeli Military said it recovered the dead bodies of six hostages from Gaza overnight, and as Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Israel has agreed to an American ceasefire proposal that is currently on the table but as of now, Hamas has not agreed.

Israel's Ambassador to the US, Michael Herzog, addressed it at a Tuesday event.

"We are waiting for Hamas to say yes and hopefully we can bring this to a closure," he said.

Meanwhile since the start of the Gaza-Israel war Palestinian health authorities say 40,000 Palestinians have been killed.

Blinken said the best path forward to alleviate the suffering of Palestinian civilians is for Hamas to agree to the deal.