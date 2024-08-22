How do you get tickets to the DNC? What to know about Day 4 of the convention

The 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago is coming to a close Thursday, with Vice President Kamala Harris slated to officially accept the party's presidential nomination for the November general election.

Approximately 50,000 Democratic delegates, volunteers and supporters have been in attendance this week, with significant speeches delivered by President Joe Biden, former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton and vice presidential nominee Tim Walz.

Though Democratic supporters in the area may be wondering how they could attend the convention's final night of festivities, the general public is not allowed to attend the convention.

"Only credentialed delegates, media, and guests can attend the convention in-person," the convention's website said. "We are building a convention to reach all Americans and will provide opportunities to participate."

Earlier this year, volunteer applications were open for those wishing to work or volunteer at the DNC. As of Monday, Aug 19 -- day one of the convention -- applications were closed, the website said.

"Thank you for your interest in volunteering for the Democratic National Convention," the site said. "Over 30,000 people have raised their hands to volunteer for this historic event. Due to this overwhelming support, we are no longer accepting volunteer interest forms. Thank you for your continued support and enthusiasm."

The convention also comes with a slew of road closures on the West Side and along Michigan Avenue in downtown Chicago, several planned protests and military helicopters expected to fly overhead.

Here's what to expect for day one of the convention, along with how to watch and more.

Where is the convention?

The convention takes place in two locations.

The primary location for the convention, where speeches will be delivered and votes will be taken, will be at the United Center, located on the city’s West Side. The building is the home of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks, and also hosted the Democratic National Convention in 1996.

There will also be caucus and council meetings throughout the week taking place at McCormick Place, the city’s largest convention center. The building is located near Lake Michigan, just south of Soldier Field and the city’s Museum Campus.

How to watch the DNC

All floor sessions of the Democratic National Convention will be livestreamed on NBC Chicago’s website and mobile app, and in the player above.

Speeches will also be available on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 Streaming Channel.

Viewers can also expect expanded coverage via Telemundo Chicago and the Telemundo Chicago app.

Streaming times (all times Central):

Thursday: 6-10 p.m.

Security and street closures

More than a dozen law enforcement agencies will help provide security throughout the convention, with the Chicago Police Department, FBI and Secret Service among those coordinating during the week.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker confirmed to NBC Chicago that approximately 150 members of the state’s National Guard will be in Chicago for the DNC this week, but emphasized they are present in a standby role.

Numerous street closures are currently in effect around the United Center and McCormick Place, with fencing largely blocking off restricted areas and other areas requiring security screening for incoming vehicles. A full list of those closures near the convention locations can be found here.

There are also several street closures in effect for busy downtown Chicago streets, including including Huron Street and Chicago Avenue between Michigan Avenue and Rush Street. State Street will also be closed between Delaware Place and Walton Street, among other downtown closures.