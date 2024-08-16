Guide to DNC in Chicago: Timing, dates, speakers, schedule and more

The 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago will mark one of the largest events to come to the city this summer -- and a pivotal moment with just months until the November election.

While security and safety remain top of mind heading into the massive four-day event - which is expected to draw large amounts of protests - politics, prominent speakers and celebrity appearances will also take center stage as the nation's eyes narrow in on the city.

Here's a look at what you need to know ahead of the major national event:

When is the DNC?

The DNC will take place from Aug. 19-22.

What time is the DNC?

Primetime convention programming will begin at the United Center in Chicago from 5:30-10 p.m. CT on Monday and 6-10 p.m. CT on Tuesday through Thursday.

The full schedule of events, however, can be found here.

Where is the DNC?

The DNC will largely center on two locations in Chicago.

Most events at the convention, including major speeches, will take place at the United Center in the city's Near West Side neighborhood, with extensive street closures and traffic delays expected.

Other events at the upcoming DNC will be held at the McCormick Place, located south of downtown and just east of the city's Chinatown neighborhood.

Who is running for president?

Vice President Kamala Harris, a daughter of immigrants who rose through the California political and law enforcement ranks to become the first female vice president in U.S. history, formally secured the Democratic presidential nomination — becoming the first woman of color to lead a major party ticket.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has been selected to be her running mate.

Who is speaking at the DNC?

The DNC speaker schedule has not yet been released, but some big names are already being linked to the proceedings in the Windy City.

What’s known is that Walz will take the stage on Wednesday as part of his formal address accepting the party’s nomination for the vice-presidential slot on the ticket. Harris will also address the convention Thursday night to accept the party’s presidential nomination.

Outside of those names, we have reports on participants in the convention, and here’s a rundown of who you can expect to see on stage at the DNC next week, including big names like President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and more.

When is Harris speaking?

Harris will address the convention Thursday night to accept the party’s presidential nomination. The exact timing of her speech has not yet been released.

Where will protests be?

The city of Chicago has designated two parks near the United Center as official protest areas for the upcoming Democratic National Convention, along with a proposed parade route for planned marches during the event.

The parks and parade route are both still the subject of ongoing litigation, though a federal judge ruled in favor of the city’s plans on Tuesday. Several groups have planned to appeal the ruling, with the start of the convention just five days away.

According to city officials, two parks will be used by protesters during the convention. The bigger of the two is Union Park, which is three blocks to the east of the United Center in the Near West community area.

The second is designated as Park #578, and is located just north of the secured area that is surrounding the United Center during the four days of the DNC in Chicago.

According to city officials, the latter park will feature a stage and a speaker system for protesters to utilize during the course of the convention.

As for the parade route offered by the city, it will start out at Union Park on its eastern side. That route travels west on Washington Boulevard, then moves one block north where it then continues west on Maypole Avenue.

Protesters will then turn to the north on Damen, then head back east on Lake Street toward the northern side of Union Park.

The parade route also includes entrance and exit points at Park #578, according to officials.

Can you get tickets?

The convention itself won't be available to the general public.

"Only credentialed delegates, media, and guests can attend the convention in-person," according to the convention's website. "We are building a convention to reach all Americans and will provide opportunities to participate."

While tickets won't be sold, the convention does need a number of volunteers, with more than 12,000 expected to take part in the event. Roles include security support, transportation, wayfinding, event staffing, technology, operations, communications and more.

How can you stream it live?

The NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel will provide viewers with a live, uninterrupted feed of the DNC’s keynote speakers. The feed will stream each day of the convention starting at 5:30 p.m. CT and continuing until the end of the event.

Watch live here or on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, TCLtv+ and Local Now. Details on how to watch can be found here.

The DNC will also offer an official live stream at DemConvention.com.

How to watch on television

NBC Chicago will carry primetime DNC coverage featuring the evening’s keynote speakers, interviews with prominent politicians and undecided voters, along with expert analysis previewing November’s presidential election each day of the convention.

The primetime DNC coverage will air live from the United Center on the following dates/times:

Aug. 19 at 9 p.m.

Aug. 20 at 9 p.m.

Aug. 21 at 8 p.m.

Aug. 22 at 8 p.m.

Beginning Sunday, August 18 and throughout the entirety of the convention, NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago’s extensive DNC Week coverage will feature NBC 5 News political reporter Mary Ann Ahern and Noticiero Telemundo Chicago political reporter Iris Berríos providing viewers with expert coverage on the very latest DNC news and highlights from the United Center. In addition to numerous special guest interviews and expert analysis throughout the week, Ahern and Berríos will also provide viewers with a local perspective surrounding the convention’s most talked about moments.

In addition, NBC Chicago legend Carol Marin will reunite with longtime colleague Mary Ann Ahern on special editions of NBC 5 News at 6 p.m. throughout DNC Week live from the United Center.

Beginning Aug. 19 through Aug. 22, Marin and Ahern will take a deep dive on the day’s hottest topics on special segments entitled, “The Brief,” which will also feature live interviews with local politicians and political analysts for additional perspective on the day’s topline events and speakers. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is scheduled to join Ahern and Marin for a special live interview on Aug. 22.

Security measures in place

On Tuesday, officials from the U.S. Secret Service and Chicago Police Department provided details on the agencies' security efforts for the event, with the Secret Service coming under scrutiny in recent weeks following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

According to Secret Service Deputy Special Agent in Charge Derek Mayer, security planning for the DNC began "well over a year" ago.

"That planning, which required the help of our federal, state and local partners, has included thousands of hours of analyzing, training and working with the public to develop a comprehensive safety plan that was released last month," Mayer said.

Mayer added that the DNC has been designated a "national special security event," which allows a wider allocation of federal resources.

"I'm proud to tell you we are ready. While the DNC is obviously a huge event, Chicago has a proven track record when it comes to putting on huge events," Mayer said of the planning from both security and city officials.

With protests widely expected throughout the event, Mayer said that demonstrations were extensively accounted for in security planning.

"Our preparation and planning kept in mind planned and spontaneous demonstrations. The Secret Service and our federal state and local partners respect every American's First Amendment rights. Superintendent Snelling and the Chicago Police Department are well equipped to handle protests and keep everyone safe during the DNC," Mayer said.

Road closures

Security fencing has already led to some road and sidewalk closures around both Chicago venues, but street closures are expected to heighten heading into the weekend.

"Residents are encouraged to plan accordingly and allow extra travel time during the buildout and throughout the week of the convention," officials said.

For a full list of closures click here.