Group places maggots on tables at DNC breakfast, Chicago hotel officials say

A group of individuals placed maggots onto food tables during a DNC breakfast at a Chicago hotel on Wednesday.

According to DNC officials, “multiple female offenders” entered the building and began placing “unknown objects” onto tables containing food. They then left the area.

One individual was treated and released for an unspecified ailment.

Multiple delegates confirmed to NBC Chicago that the “objects” were maggots, and Chicago police and the FBI are coordinating on a response to the incident, according to the DNC.

According to NBC Chicago’s Randy Gyllenhaal, pro-Palestinian activists performed a similar maggot dump at the hotel of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, D.C.

The Fairmont Hotel issued a statement confirming that individuals “caused a disruption” during a DNC-related breakfast on Wednesday morning.

“The safety, security, and well-being of our guests and staff are our top priorities,” the statement read. “Our team acted immediately to clean and sanitize the area, ensuring that the event could continue without further incident. We maintain the highest standards of food safety and cleanliness throughout our property and have strict protocols in place to handle any disruptions.”

Protests have been going on throughout the week, with individuals clashing with Chicago police near the Israeli consulate on Tuesday. More than four-dozen arrests were reported during that incident, with at least one person facing felony charges after officers were injured.