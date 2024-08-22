Former President Bill Clinton cracks joke about legendary love of McDonald's

Former President Bill Clinton was renowned for his affection for McDonald’s during his early years in the White House, and he cracked a joke about it while recounting how Vice President Kamala Harris’ time working under the Golden Arches.

During his Wednesday speech, Clinton emphasized Harris’ time working at McDonald’s to emphasize that she’s working to help people like them.

“When she was a student, she worked at McDonald’s,” Clinton said. “She greeted every person with that thousand-watt smile and said, ‘How can I help you?’ And now, she’s at the pinnacle of power, she’s still asking ‘How can I help you?’”

Clinton added: “I’ll be so happy when she actually enters the White House because, at last, she’ll break my record as the president who has spent the most time at McDonald’s.

On “Saturday Night Live,” Phil Hartman famously portrayed Clinton visiting McDonald’s restaurants, eating customers’ food and cracking other jokes about the president’s penchant for stopping under the Golden Arches.

His love was so legendary that a McDonald’s in Little Rock bears a plaque paying tribute to his visits when he was serving as governor.

“Bill Clinton made regular stops at this downtown McDonald’s during his morning runs from the Arkansas governor’s mansion,” the plaque reads. “Thank you for your business, Mr. President.”

According to the Washington Post, Clinton gave up McDonald’s for health reasons after undergoing quadruple-bypass surgery, and now consumes mostly a vegan diet.

Former President Donald Trump is also a frequent consumer of the golden arches’ food.