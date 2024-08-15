DNC speaker schedule remains unknown, but some names are emerging

The DNC speaker schedule has not yet been released ahead of next week’s convention in Chicago, but some big names are already being linked to the proceedings in the Windy City.

What’s known is that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will take the stage on Wednesday as part of his formal address accepting the party’s nomination for the vice-presidential slot on the ticket. Vice President Kamala Harris will then address the convention Thursday night to accept the party’s presidential nomination.

Outside of those names, we have reports on participants in the convention, and here’s a rundown of who you can expect to see on stage at the DNC next week.

President Joe Biden

The White House confirmed that Biden will speak at the convention, just weeks after he stepped aside from the presidential campaign for a second term in office.

Where he had previously been set to address the convention on the final night to accept the nomination, he is expected to address delegates on the opening night Monday, according to multiple reports.

Former President Barack Obama

Obama is no stranger to the DNC stage, delivering a keynote 2004 address in Boston that sent his political profile into the stratosphere. He also delivered the final speech at the 2008 convention in Denver, speaking at the home stadium of the Broncos, and in 2012.

This time, Obama will deliver remarks in his hometown of Chicago, and will do so on Tuesday, according to reporting from the New York Times.

Former President Bill Clinton

According to NBC News and other reports, Clinton will address delegates in Chicago during the convention, but the exact time has not yet been locked in.

Former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton

Clinton, the party’s nominee for the presidency in 2016, will address the convention during the week, according to NBC News. Clinton had sought to become the first woman ever elected to the presidency, but will now speak in support of Harris’ attempt to do so in the 2024 election.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Pritzker will address the convention on Tuesday night, the same night that Obama will speak.

Pritzker had been one of the candidates linked to the vetting process to be Harris’ running mate, but ultimately was not offered an in-person interview with the vice president. He has also been a prolific fundraiser for Democrats and has aimed to raise his national profile during the 2024 election cycle.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson

The Sun-Times also reported that Johnson will address the convention in his home city. It was not clear when he would be given a spot on the docket.

Other Speakers

Reports have mentioned several other high-profile Illinois Democrats as getting spots on the speaking schedule, including Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, as well as Rep. Lauren Underwood, who is running for reelection in the 14th Congressional district.