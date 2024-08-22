DNC Night 3 Highlights: Tim Walz shines, Oprah Winfrey makes surprise appearance

It was a jam-packed night at the DNC in Chicago Wednesday, with a former president, a legendary talk show host and a musical icon all setting the stage for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s leap into the national spotlight.

Walz capped off the night with an emotional address, and he was preceded by several huge musical performances, including from Stevie Wonder, and by speeches from former President Bill Clinton and Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg, among others.

Iconic TV host Oprah Winfrey also surprised the convention, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris and delivering a speech aimed at independents and undecided voters.

Here are some of the night’s highlights.

Tim Walz describes National Guard, teaching careers in often-emotional speech

Walz introduced himself to America on Wednesday night, sharing the story of how he made his way through a life in the National Guard, as a teacher and then ultimately into the governor’s mansion in Minnesota.

“It’s the fourth quarter. We’re down a field goal. But we’re on offense,” he said, echoing a football pep talk. “We’re driving down the field. And, boy, do we have the right team to win this. Kamala Harris is tough. She’s experienced. And she’s ready. Our job is to get in the trenches and do the blocking and tackling. One inch at a time, one yard at a time, one phone call at a time, one door knock at a time, one $5 donation at a time.”

Harris will address the convention on Thursday night. You can watch Walz’s full speech here.

On night three of the DNC in Chicago, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz accepts a slot on the ticket, talks about Kamala Harris' resume, reproductive future, gun control and more

Walz’s son emotional as dad delivers speech

Walz called his family “his whole world” during his speech, and his son Gus was visibly emotional during the address.

During Tim Walz's speech on the third night of the DNC, his son was shown on camera crying

Oprah Winfrey makes surprise appearance

Oprah Winfrey made a surprise appearance in the city where she rose to international stardom, endorsing Kamala Harris and calling on independent and undecided voters to support her candidacy. She also took an opportunity to poke fun at Sen. JD Vance’s now-infamous comments about “childless cat ladies” during her speech.

“When a house is on fire, we don’t ask about the homeowner’s race or religion,” she said. “We don’t wonder who their partner is, or how they voted. No, we just try to do the best we can to save them. And if the place happens to belong to a childless cat lady – well, we try to get that cat out too.”

On night three of the DNC in Chicago, Oprah Winfrey takes the stage to endorse Kamala Harris, slam JD Vance for his "childless cat ladies" comment, discuss the stakes of 2024 election.

Bill Clinton delivers series of zingers aimed at Trump

Former President Bill Clinton delivered plenty of optimistic notes in his address (and a joke about his legendary love of McDonald's), but also took a few jabs at former President Donald Trump.

“Two days ago, I turned 78, the oldest man in my family in four generations. And the only personal vanity I want to assert is that I am still younger than Donald Trump,” he said.

On night three of the DNC in Chicago, former President of the United States Bill Clinton breaks down how he looks at every election and why the 2024 Presidential Election will be so important

Stevie Wonder performs ‘Higher Ground’ at DNC

Music legend Stevie Wonder delivered a powerful speech and musical performance during Wednesday’s session.

On night three of the DNC in Chicago, legendary singer-songwriter and musician Stevie Wonder offers prayers for peace and the healing power of love in the political environment. Watch his full speech here

“As we stand between history’s pain and tomorrow’s promises, we must choose courage over complacence,” he said.

Amanda Gorman wows audience with poem at DNC

Amanda Gorman leapt onto the national stage after performing a poem at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, and she shared another work of art during Wednesday’s session.

“The American dream is no dream at all, but a dare to dream together,” she said.

On night three of the DNC in Chicago, American poet and activist Amanda Gorman delivers poem urging Americans to be “worthy” of country's promise. Watch the full poem here

Pete Buttigieg shares story of how political change allowed him to have family

“The existence of my family was literally impossible 25 years ago,” Buttigieg said during his address. “This kind of life went from impossible to possible. Possible to real. Real to ordinary.”

On night three of the DNC in Chicago, United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg says 'there is joy' in 'better politics' of Kamala Harris and Democrats. Watch his full speech here

John Legend, Shiela E. pay tribute to Prince

John Legend and Sheila E. paid tribute to Prince with a moving rendition of “Let’s Go Crazy” as part of the introduction of another Minnesotan, Gov. Tim Walz.

Michigan AG delivers strong message to GOP

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel had a powerful message to those in the GOP wanted to roll back protections for LGBTQ+ Americans.

“You can pry this wedding band from my cold, dead, gay hand,” she said.

On night three of the DNC in Chicago, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel spoke about the importance of protecting LGBTQ+ rights