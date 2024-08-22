DNC Night 3 Highlights: Tim Walz shines, Oprah Winfrey makes surprise appearance

It was a jam-packed night at the DNC in Chicago Wednesday, with a former president, a legendary talk show host and a musical icon all setting the stage for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s leap into the national spotlight.
Walz capped off the night with an emotional address, and he was preceded by several huge musical performances, including from Stevie Wonder, and by speeches from former President Bill Clinton and Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg, among others.
Iconic TV host Oprah Winfrey also surprised the convention, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris and delivering a speech aimed at independents and undecided voters.
Here are some of the night’s highlights.
Tim Walz describes National Guard, teaching careers in often-emotional speech
Walz introduced himself to America on Wednesday night, sharing the story of how he made his way through a life in the National Guard, as a teacher and then ultimately into the governor’s mansion in Minnesota.
“It’s the fourth quarter. We’re down a field goal. But we’re on offense,” he said, echoing a football pep talk. “We’re driving down the field. And, boy, do we have the right team to win this. Kamala Harris is tough. She’s experienced. And she’s ready. Our job is to get in the trenches and do the blocking and tackling. One inch at a time, one yard at a time, one phone call at a time, one door knock at a time, one $5 donation at a time.”
Local
Harris will address the convention on Thursday night. You can watch Walz’s full speech here.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Walz’s son emotional as dad delivers speech
Walz called his family “his whole world” during his speech, and his son Gus was visibly emotional during the address.
Oprah Winfrey makes surprise appearance
Oprah Winfrey made a surprise appearance in the city where she rose to international stardom, endorsing Kamala Harris and calling on independent and undecided voters to support her candidacy. She also took an opportunity to poke fun at Sen. JD Vance’s now-infamous comments about “childless cat ladies” during her speech.
“When a house is on fire, we don’t ask about the homeowner’s race or religion,” she said. “We don’t wonder who their partner is, or how they voted. No, we just try to do the best we can to save them. And if the place happens to belong to a childless cat lady – well, we try to get that cat out too.”
Bill Clinton delivers series of zingers aimed at Trump
Former President Bill Clinton delivered plenty of optimistic notes in his address (and a joke about his legendary love of McDonald's), but also took a few jabs at former President Donald Trump.
“Two days ago, I turned 78, the oldest man in my family in four generations. And the only personal vanity I want to assert is that I am still younger than Donald Trump,” he said.
Stevie Wonder performs ‘Higher Ground’ at DNC
Music legend Stevie Wonder delivered a powerful speech and musical performance during Wednesday’s session.
“As we stand between history’s pain and tomorrow’s promises, we must choose courage over complacence,” he said.
Amanda Gorman wows audience with poem at DNC
Amanda Gorman leapt onto the national stage after performing a poem at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, and she shared another work of art during Wednesday’s session.
“The American dream is no dream at all, but a dare to dream together,” she said.
Pete Buttigieg shares story of how political change allowed him to have family
“The existence of my family was literally impossible 25 years ago,” Buttigieg said during his address. “This kind of life went from impossible to possible. Possible to real. Real to ordinary.”
John Legend, Shiela E. pay tribute to Prince
John Legend and Sheila E. paid tribute to Prince with a moving rendition of “Let’s Go Crazy” as part of the introduction of another Minnesotan, Gov. Tim Walz.
Michigan AG delivers strong message to GOP
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel had a powerful message to those in the GOP wanted to roll back protections for LGBTQ+ Americans.
“You can pry this wedding band from my cold, dead, gay hand,” she said.