DNC releases statement after messages taking aim at Trump-Vance projected onto Trump Tower

The Democratic National Convention has responded with a statement after various messages targeting Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Senator JD Vance were seen projected onto the Trump Tower in Chicago late Sunday, hours before the official start of the 2024 DNC.

Various taunts were visible on the side of Trump Tower Sunday night, such as "Project 2025 HQ," which referred to a conservative blueprint for the next Republican president - one that Trump has repeatedly distanced himself from.

Along with accompanying messages in Spanish, one taunt read, "Trump-Vance Weird as Hell.'" Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who Vice President Kamala Harris' chose as her running mate earlier this month, referred to Trump and Vance as "creepy" and "weird as hell" during a rally.

Other messages expressed support for the Democratic ticket, such as, "Harris, Walz, joy and hope."

In a statement, DNC Deputy Communications Director Abhi Rahman responded to the projections, saying in part, "While Donald Trump and JD Vance are out for themselves, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are fighting for you."

The full statement from Rahman can be found below:

“All eyes are on Chicago, and tonight, everyone is seeing a preview of the contrast that will take center stage this week throughout the Democratic National Convention. Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz have proven records of delivering for working families, and now, they’re running to lead our country into a brighter future. Donald Trump and JD Vance are running on their backwards Project 2025 agenda, which would undermine working families and take away their freedoms. This week, the entire country will witness what it looks like to unite behind hope and a clear vision for a better future, as Democrats rally behind Vice President Harris and Governor Walz. While Donald Trump and JD Vance are out for themselves, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are fighting for you.”

The images and messages come as more than 50,000 Democrats descend on the city for the DNC, which begins Monday and has drawn major street closures around the United Center, McCormick Place and around various hotels in the Gold Coast.