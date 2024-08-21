‘DNC effect' boosts some Chicago small businesses, overlooks others

Owners of small businesses near the United Center and McCormick Place are seeing and feeling the impact of the Democratic National Convention, but not everyone in a positive way.

Billy Goat Tavern, just down the street from the UC, where the Chicago DNC hosts its main nightly programming, has been bustling with customers.

"From what I've seen, our business has been incredible. We’ve had protestors, police, firemen," said manager Gail Doherty. "Everybody is coming in and getting along. Our business had two private parties yesterday."

It's a different story for Su Taqueria El Rey Del Taco near Paulina and Ogden, just steps away from the vehicle screening checkpoint.

"We did have planned for more employees," said manager Carla Franco. "We wanted to see the first day, which was Monday. We brought maybe six employees, but once we realized it wasn't moving as fast, it was a bit calmer, we sent them home."

The roadblocks and detours made access difficult for regular customers in the South Loop. Employees at the South Loop Market told NBC Chicago they've taken a hit in sales this week.

"I would say probably a good 50%," said Kamilia Kaf, director of food service. "It's drastic."

They stocked up on inventory and were banking on convention goers staying at nearby hotels.

"All the managers and owners are saying the same thing," said Kaf. "They haven't seen any delegates come in, they haven't seen like an influx in sales due to this DNC. Like I said, it's just disappointing."

A T-shirt vendor set up shop near the intersection relying on the foot traffic to sell out. Businesses like Brown Sugar Bakery on the South Side rolled out the Kamala Cake to honor Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and to attract new customers.

"We've been getting more of a response than I thought we would," said owner Stephanie Hart. "People are actually coming in and looking to purchase the cake, both whole and in slices."

But for some restaurants within sights and sounds of the DNC action, it's been a bust for several reasons, according to Sam Sanchez. He's on the Board of the National Restaurant Association.

"The convention people leave at 5 o'clock and don't get out until 10:30 or 11:00 o'clock. By that time all the businesses are closed, and local people. after all the social media and misinformation, were scared that there was going to be riots," he said.