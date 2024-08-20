Chinatown Street Ambassadors promote small businesses during DNC week

Small businesses across Chicago are looking to capitalize on the influx of new visitors in town for the Democratic National Convention. One business district is using street ambassadors to try to bring in those customers.

"At the very beginning, people always like confuse us with people who are giving tickets or the street cleaning guy," said ambassador Ezra Lee.

Street ambassadors donning blue vests made their rounds Tuesday afternoon in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood helping to promote their community especially during the week of the DNC.

"I didn't know Chinatown had so many places that can be explored around. After doing this job I feel like I’m more connected and understanding about Chinatown and myself,” said Lee.

Lee and 14 others are part of the ambassadors' program through the Coalition for a Better Chinese American community.

"I like my job," said one ambassador. "I've known Chinatown for a long time, since 1985, so I know a lot of people here."

Since last summer their mission is to drive more business to the corridor, greet customers and address any safety concerns from residents.

"I think this program will help business, help local businesses, help the tourists, and they would have fun when they come here," said ambassador Patti Leung.

With the DNC in town, the manager of the program says timing couldn't be more perfect. They're ramping up their social media campaign to encourage people to shop small, including businesses on the DNC vendor directory.

"It's a really nice opportunity for us to showcase what we have," said policy manager Clayton Xu.

The city started the program in 2022 to help businesses bounce back from the COVID pandemic. It's currently active in several neighborhoods. Ambassadors hope visitors will get a chance to see a different side of Chinatown.

"We definitely want people to try out different food and different shopping options here, but I think the most important thing I want to encourage people to know more about the rich history and the culture here and the people as well," said Xu.