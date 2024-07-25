Chicago ‘born ready' to host DNC as officials unveil convention security plans

City, state and federal officials unveiled a series of security procedures and plans around the upcoming Democratic National Convention in Chicago, with concerns about large protests and issues following an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump taking center stage.

“Chicago is ready. We were born ready,” Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

The convention, which will take place Aug. 19-22 in Chicago, will feature the involvement of several former presidents, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and as a result, there will be a large security perimeter set up around the United Center, where most of the convention’s activities will take place, and McCormick Place, located near Lake Michigan and at the intersection of a major expressway and an arterial roadway in DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

In all, more than 900 members of the public, representing more than 500 businesses and organizations, have been consulted about potential impacts, according to Secret Service Deputy Special Agent in Charge Derek Mayer.

Mayer said that maps will be shared with residents and businesses in the lead-up to the convention, with road closures set to go into effect on the weekend prior to the event.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who has been the subject of plenty of speculation around his potential candidacy as a running mate on the Democratic ticket, said that the planning around the event should make Chicagoans and out-of-town visitors feel safe.

The rules committee of the Democratic National Committee officially adopted a procedure Wednesday that will enable a virtual roll call to determine the party’s presidential nominee, more than two weeks ahead of the DNC in Chicago in an effort to strengthen the party against any legal challenge. NBC Chicago's Charlie Wojciechowski reports.

“We should sleep soundly knowing how much preparation has been done,” he said. “It will be absolutely vital for our collective safety and security for the minimal disruption of resident’s daily lives…that we keep the public informed and vigilant.”

Security was always going to be a huge point of emphasis, but has taken on even greater significance after the assassination attempt on Trump during a July rally in Pennsylvania.

Perimeters around the convention area will be fenced off, with multiple vehicle checkpoints present as officers try to limit those with access to areas near the arena and convention center.

Those security plans involve accommodating thousands of protesters, with negotiations still ongoing for planned routes for those aiming to demonstrate during the course of the convention.

Court cases have been brought over the proposed routes, with resolution expected in the weeks before the convention begins.

Chicago police and the Secret Service both emphasized the need to respect First and Fourth Amendment rights of protesters, with CPD officers receiving specific training as planned protests move forward.

Closures around McCormick Place are set to begin Friday, Aug. 16, with closures around the United Center going into effect Saturday, Aug. 17. The convention itself will run from Aug. 19-22, with Harris expected to accept the nomination on the final evening of the event.

All speeches will be available on NBC Chicago’s website and mobile app, as well as the station’s 24/7 News Streaming service.