Chicago firefighters union billboards aim to draw attention to contract fight ahead of DNC

New billboards from the Chicago Firefighters Union Local 2 can be seen just down the street from the United Center ahead of the Democratic National Convention. The union president said they're trying to get their message across to Chicagoans and new visitors in town for the DNC next week.

"It needs to be said, it needs to get done," said Patrick Cleary, president of the union. "I just want the city to sit down with and negotiate with us. It's been over three years, that's all I'm asking."

Members of the union have been working without a contract for 1,141 days. Their list of demands includes hiring more paramedics and adding more ambulances to the city's current fleet.

Cleary described the situation as dire, leading to slower response times.

"Everyday they're looking for ambulances. Our ambulances run night and day," he said. "If you go to the West Side, some of those ambulances are out all day long: 25, 26, 27, 28 runs a day. You just can't do that."

Last month paramedics and firefighters marched during NASCAR race weekend to bring attention to their fight.

The union applied for a permit to protest during the DNC but said their request was denied twice. The city cited proximity and manpower. The union is now looking at other ways to amplify their message.

"We also have a mobile billboard we'll be driving around the city of Chicago during the entire DNC, and we rented two fire engines," he said. "We're going to put banners on those fire engines, drive them around the city as well."

The mayor’s office issued a statement to NBC Chicago when asked about contract negotiations.

A spokesperson said: "Mayor Johnson is a strong supporter of the first responders who put their lives on the line every day to protect the residents of Chicago. While the City will not discuss the specifics of ongoing negotiations, the Johnson administration continues to negotiate in good faith with the goal of settling a fair contract for our city’s firefighters."

"The people who are making the decisions, are the money people, they don't understand the ramifications of taking people off rigs or not getting enough ambulances," said Cleary. "If they were to talk to the CFD exempt rank they'll acknowledge what I'm saying is the truth. It's just that the city, they’re only concerned about money."

The union is still planning to hold a demonstration everyday next week. As for negotiations, they plan to meet with the city again next month to reach an agreement.