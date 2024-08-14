Can you get tickets to the DNC in Chicago? Here's what to know

The 2024 Democratic National Convention will impact many across the Chicago area when it begins next week, but who can actually attend it?

The convention itself won't be available to the general public.

"Only credentialed delegates, media, and guests can attend the convention in-person," according to the convention's website. "We are building a convention to reach all Americans and will provide opportunities to participate."

While tickets won't be sold, the convention does need a number of volunteers, with more than 12,000 expected to take part in the event. Roles include security support, transportation, wayfinding, event staffing, technology, operations, communications and more.

The event will feature a number of notable attendees, alongside more than 5,000 Democratic delegates from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and the American territories.

Here's a look at what else you should know:

When is the DNC?

The event is expected to draw large crowds both inside and outside from Aug. 19-22.

Where is the DNC?

Most events at the convention, including major speeches, will take place at the United Center in Chicago's Near West Side neighborhood, with extensive street closures and traffic delays expected.

Other events at the upcoming DNC will be held at McCormick Place, located south of downtown and just east of the city's Chinatown neighborhood.

What about street closures?

The security perimeter buildout near both venues began early Monday morning, with preparations ramping up in the coming days prior to widespread street closures this weekend.

Full street closures are slated to begin at 10 p.m. Friday at McCormick Place and at 7 p.m. Saturday for the United Center as part of the schedule.

"Residents are encouraged to plan accordingly and allow extra travel time during the buildout and throughout the week of the convention," officials said.

In addition to the fencing closures, additional closures are anticipated for the week of the convention.

Here are the street closures planned for each location ahead of the DNC:

United Center – Tentative Security Perimeter Fencing Buildout

Monday, August 12

· 6 a.m. No Parking (in curb lanes) in all build areas along the security perimeter.

Monday, August 12 – Saturday, August 17

· 8 a.m. Fencing staging and install begins, expect rolling curb lane, full street and alley closures as needed.

Saturday, August 17

· United Center street closures begin at 7 p.m. along the restricted perimeter (security enforced).

United Center Fencing: Staging and Install – Parking Restrictions and Street Closures:

Monday – build out on Washington: Damen to Wood, Wolcott between Washington & Warren; Paulina: Monroe to Adams

– build out on Washington: Damen to Wood, Wolcott between Washington & Warren; Paulina: Monroe to Adams Tuesday – build out on Washington: Damen to Wood; Wood: Washington to Warren; Warren between Wood and Paulina

– build out on Washington: Damen to Wood; Wood: Washington to Warren; Warren between Wood and Paulina Wednesday – build out on Damen: Washington to Warren; Warren: Damen to Hoyne; Hoyne: Warren to Madison

– build out on Damen: Washington to Warren; Warren: Damen to Hoyne; Hoyne: Warren to Madison Thursday – build out on Adams: Damen to Wood

– build out on Adams: Damen to Wood Friday– build out on Madison: Hoyne to Seeley; Seeley: Madison to Adams; Damen: Adams to Jackson; Monroe: Wood to Paulina.

Friday, August 23

1 a.m. Take Down begins. Once complete, streets will open.

McCormick Place - Tentative Security Perimeter Fencing Buildout

Monday, August 12

· 6 a.m. No Parking (in curb lanes) in all build areas along the security perimeter.

· 9 a.m. Fencing staging begins, expect rolling curb lane full street closures.

Tuesday, August 13 – Friday, August 16

· 12:01 a.m. Fencing install begins, expect rolling curb lane, full street and alley closures as needed.

Friday, August 16

· 10 p.m. McCormick Place Street Closures begin, restricted perimeter (security enforced).

McCormick Place Fencing: Staging and Install Parking Restrictions and Street Closures:

Tuesday – build out on 24 th Place: Michigan to McCormick Place; Indiana: 24 th Place to 24 th St; 24 th St; Michigan to Indiana; Michigan: 24 th Place to 25 th St.; MLK Drive: McCormick to 25 th St.

– build out on 24 Place: Michigan to McCormick Place; Indiana: 24 Place to 24 St; 24 St; Michigan to Indiana; Michigan: 24 Place to 25 St.; MLK Drive: McCormick to 25 St. Wednesday – build out on Indiana: 24 th Place to Cermak; Cermak: Indiana to McCormick; 25 th St at MLK Dr & McCormick

– build out on Indiana: 24 Place to Cermak; Cermak: Indiana to McCormick; 25 St at MLK Dr & McCormick Thursday – build out on McCormick: Cermak to MLK Dr.

Thursday, August 22

6 p.m. Take down begins. Once complete, streets will open.

Where will protests occur?

The 2024 DNC will include two basic protest zones: Union Park, located approximately three blocks east of the United Center, and Park #578, which is located slightly closer, just north of the United Center.

Though the smaller of the two protest zones, Park #578 will feature a stage and speakers set up by the city.