Breach of fence by protesters at DNC prompts additional security measures

Additional security fencing, locks and cameras were added to the perimeter fencing outside the Democratic National Convention after a group of demonstrators removed a section of fence late Monday afternoon and breached a section of the northern security perimeter just two blocks north of the United Center.

Despite the breach, both Chicago Police and U.S. Secret Service contend their efforts to keep the Democratic National Convention safe have been successful.

"We are going to continue to protect the city, our officers are going to continue to rely on their training," Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling told reporters during a briefing Tuesday.

During a morning news conference at the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, Snelling told reporters that he was proud of the way his officers responded to what he described as a "brief breach."

He also distinguished that those involved in the security breach appeared to be a smaller group of demonstrators that broke away from a larger group of pro-Palestinian protesters who marched throughout the streets near the United Center Monday, voicing their opposition to the Biden-Harris administration's support of Israel during the war in Gaza.

Since Sunday, police have made at least 13 arrests, with the vast majority facing charges of criminal trespass or obstruction. One demonstrator faced a felony charge for allegedly assaulting a Chicago police officer by pouring liquid on her.

Snelling also said his officers were pepper sprayed by demonstrators but that it did not cause any major injuries. He did not provide specifics on who was responsible but said the Chicago Police Department would eventually release body camera footage.

Snelling's comments came as the National Lawyers Guild Chicago criticized the Chicago Police as being too aggressive and violent with protesters, alleging Chicago police's actions had led to two protesters having to seek medical attention and hospitalization.

"There were actions in terms of treatment once in custody and the need for treatments or hospitalization," said Brad Thomson, a volunteer attorney with the National Lawyers Guild told NBC 5 Investigates.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

When asked for specifics on what transpired, Thomson declined to comment further, noting he didn't have permission to discuss the medical situations of certain protesters.

Thomson said his group is providing lawyers and legal observers wearing green hats during the demonstrations – whose job is to monitor the interactions with police and protesters and offer legal representation – should it be needed.

Asked to respond to the criticism levelled against Chicago police, Snelling said, "Well listen, this is something we've been hearing for quite some time. And even with the training I can tell you this right now, our officers could've used more force yesterday than they actually did."

Thomson said that statement was a "dangerous proposition" given there are two days remaining at the Democratic National Convention and more demonstrations planned.

Secret Service said the security breach at the fencing had nothing to do with what delayed delegates from entering the United Center Monday and speakers and performances running behind schedule.

Jeff Burnside with the Secret Service said there was an incident in which a bus struck a fence and another that broke down which prompted delays.

He declined to discuss additional specifics on what security improvements have been made.

"We've made repairs to the existing fence, and then we've made augmentations in areas that we felt were necessary. It's just an adjustment ... I don't want to get into our specific means and methods for operational security reasons."