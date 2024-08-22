As rumors of a big surprise at DNC swirl, social media has their fun with guessing

While many of the rumors have suggested pop icons Beyoncé and/or Taylor Swift as potential performers to join The Chicks and P!nk on the convention's final night, others suggested more unconventional surprises.

Others have avoided the talk of a potential surprise musical artist, suggesting that former Republican President George W. Bush could be speaking at the convention to offer an endorsement of Harris.

While there's buzz about George Bush at the DNC, let's wait for official word. Political speeches often surprise us, and it's worth hearing him out. — RedditRecap24 (@RedditR24) August 22, 2024

Another user sought to remind others that a familiar virus has also likely been present during the DNC festivities.

The surprise guest at the DNC is Covid. — Calle (@calleread) August 22, 2024

Another X user floated the possibility of pop star Chappell Roan, who previously performed at Lollapalooza, along with mentioning Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty.

My guesses for the DNC surprise speaker:



1. Beyoncé

2. Chappell Roan

3. Resurrected Strawberry Pop-Tart

4. Gritty — Richelle 🥀 (@LelechirAgain) August 22, 2024

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

One X user went with an even more creative guess, suggesting that the cast of the 2000s TV drama "Lost" would do a Q&A session prior to a set from beloved jam band Phish.

A reliable source told me that the surprise at the dnc tonight is the cast of LOST doing Q&A, followed by a set from Phish. FOMO is setting in. — Z (@Z_in_MD) August 22, 2024

Viewers can follow along with the evening's events live here.