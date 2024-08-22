2024 DNC

As rumors of a big surprise at DNC swirl, social media has fun with guessing

Though Beyoncé and Taylor Swift have been rumored as performers, users on X had fun with guessing who could be surprising the DNC on its final night

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

As rumors of a big surprise at DNC swirl, social media has their fun with guessing

While many of the rumors have suggested pop icons Beyoncé and/or Taylor Swift as potential performers to join The Chicks and P!nk on the convention's final night, others suggested more unconventional surprises.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Others have avoided the talk of a potential surprise musical artist, suggesting that former Republican President George W. Bush could be speaking at the convention to offer an endorsement of Harris.

Another user sought to remind others that a familiar virus has also likely been present during the DNC festivities.

DNC in Chicago

2024 DNC

No, Beyoncé wasn't at the DNC — but Pink's performance did include a special guest

2024 DNC

‘I promise to be a President for all Americans:' Watch Kamala Harris' full DNC speech

Another X user floated the possibility of pop star Chappell Roan, who previously performed at Lollapalooza, along with mentioning Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

One X user went with an even more creative guess, suggesting that the cast of the 2000s TV drama "Lost" would do a Q&A session prior to a set from beloved jam band Phish.

Viewers can follow along with the evening's events live here.

This article tagged under:

2024 DNC
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us