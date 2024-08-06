UPDATE: Sources with NBC News have confirmed Harris has picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate. Live updated here. Our original story continues below.

Vice President Kamala Harris has decided on a running mate and an announcement is expected in the coming hours before the two appear together at a Philadelphia rally Tuesday evening, according to two sources familiar with the decision.

According to NBC News, Harris made the final decision Tuesday morning after taking the night to sleep on it.

In recent days, she has zeroed in on a trio of potential finalists: Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Associated Press reported. It wasn’t clear yet who she picked.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Secretary of Department of Transportation Pete Buttigieg were have also been involved in the vetting process.

The expected announcement comes less than three weeks ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, scheduled for Aug. 19 through 22. Harris’ running mate is expected to address the convention on Aug. 21, with the vice president taking the stage on Aug. 22. President Biden is also expected to speak at the event.

Who are the top picks to the Harris' running mate?

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro both met with Harris for one-on-one interviews Sunday according to NBC News, and are expected to be among the finalists to be on the presidential ticket this November, according to Reuters.

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly also met with Harris on Sunday according to NBC News, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg met with her on Friday.

Some congressional Democrats have promoted Kelly, a former Navy pilot and astronaut whose state has more than 370 miles or 600 kilometers of border with Mexico. They say his selection could help defuse Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's arguments that the Biden-Harris administration’s immigration policies are too relaxed.

Shapiro has prominent supporters, too, like Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker. She caused a stir by posting a video Friday depicting several Philadelphia-area officials and Democrats promoting Harris, but also playing up Shapiro as her running mate. A person familiar with the mayor's thinking said she had no insider knowledge about Harris' intentions.

When asked about the veepstakes Monday, Shapiro said he had no information.

“I got nothing for you, man," he told an Associated Press reporter as he arrived at the Pennsylvania state capitol in Harrisburg. "Have a great day.”

Both Kelly and Shapiro have seen their detractors become more vocal as Harris closes in on a decision.

Walz is in his second term as governor of Minnesota. He has made his state a bastion of liberal policy and, this year, one of the few states to protect fans buying tickets online for Taylor Swift concerts and other live events. He comes from rural America and in his first race for Congress, Walz upset a Republican incumbent.

Trump's running mate, JD Vance, told Fox News on Sunday that Harris' pick doesn't matter to him. “Whoever she chooses, the problem is going to be Kamala Harris’ record and Kamala Harris’ policies," he said, adding “it’s not going to be good for the country.”

When is the DNC?

The Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago Monday, Aug. 19 at the United Center. It runs through Thursday, Aug. 22.