2024 DNC: Watch live coverage of Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago

The 2024 Democratic National Convention enters its second day in Chicago Tuesday, with some of the biggest names on the docket set to speak.

From the celebratory roll call to speeches from the Obamas to potential surprise guests, viewers can watch the convention live and unfiltered from start to finish Tuesday.

Day 2 comes on the heels of an eventful first night that saw a surprise entrance from Vice President Kamala Harris, speeches from high-profile names and an address from President Joe Biden.

Here's how you can watch it live on streaming, television and more:

What time does the DNC start?

While many events will take place throughout each day, the "main programming" is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, a shift from the 6 p.m. scheduled start time. Organizers said the timing change was made to "make sure that we stay on track."

Organizers noted that other schedule changes were likely Tuesday after Monday's event saw "real-time adjustments" that canceled some speeches and performances in order to get to Biden's highly anticipated speech following delays.

The opening day ran more than an hour behind schedule and forced some planned speakers, including musician James Taylor, to be dropped from the program.

Schedule, speakers for the DNC

The full list of speakers and timing for Day 2 of the convention was released Tuesday afternoon, and some of the Democratic Party’s biggest stars will be on-hand, with speeches from not just Obama himself, but former First Lady Michelle Obama and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker both on the docket.

Biden won’t be in the hall to see his former running mate speak, as he departed Chicago after delivering his own speech Monday.

Other speeches expected Tuesday include: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer; Sen. Tammy Duckworth; Sen. Bernie Sanders; New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham; Mayor John Giles of Mesa, Arizona; Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Giles is among multiple Republican leaders set to speak at the DNC.

Unlike Monday, Harris herself is not expected to be in attendance. Harris and vice presidential nominee Tim Walz are both expected to hold a joint rally at the site of the Republican National Convention. Walz and Harris both have scheduled addresses later in the convention, however.

How to watch the DNC

What are the daily themes for the convention?

The theme for the convention will be “For the People, For Our Future,” and will focus on moving the country forward and building upon the work of the Biden Administration.

According to convention organizers, the theme for Tuesday's events is “A bold vision for America's future," a defined pivot toward a new generation for Democrats and their leadership.

In laying out their plans for the week, convention organizers described Tuesday night as a way to contrast what they characterized as Harris' forward-looking strategy with Trump's less positive outlook on America's future.

According to the Harris campaign, Michelle Obama is expected to argue how Harris' experiences and values make her qualified to serve as president. Her husband, Harris campaign officials said, will focus on what Democrats need to do in order to defeat Trump in the general election.

Monday – “For the People”

Tuesday – “A Bold Vision for America’s Future”

Wednesday – “A Fight for Our Freedoms”

Thursday – “For Our Future”