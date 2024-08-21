2024 DNC
Live Blog EndedAug 22, 2024

2024 DNC Chicago Night 3 Recap: Walz, Oprah dazzle

Former President Bill Clinton, Sec. Pete Buttigieg also set to speak Wednesday

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

 Editor's note: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of evening and primetime speeches each day Monday-Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel. You can also stream the convention on our YouTube channel.

What to Know

Night 3 of the DNC in Chicago was a coming-out party for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz but there were plenty of other fireworks too.

TV icon Oprah Winfrey also made a surprise appearance at the convention. "When we stand together, it is impossible to conquer us," she said.

Sec. Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar addressed the crowd, with John Legend also performing in the final stages of the evening.

Protesters also dumped maggots on tables at a DNC breakfast, triggering an FBI investigation.

Here are the latest updates.

Top DNC Stories

2024 DNC 9 hours ago

At least 55 arrested after clashes with police outside Israeli Consulate in Chicago during DNC

2024 DNC 9 hours ago

Group places maggots on tables at DNC breakfast, Chicago hotel officials say

2024 DNC 10 hours ago

Pink set to headline final night of DNC in Chicago, perform before Harris' acceptance speech

This article tagged under:

2024 DNC
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us