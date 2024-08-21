Editor's note: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of evening and primetime speeches each day Monday-Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel. You can also stream the convention on our YouTube channel.

Night 3 of the DNC in Chicago was a coming-out party for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz but there were plenty of other fireworks too.

TV icon Oprah Winfrey also made a surprise appearance at the convention. "When we stand together, it is impossible to conquer us," she said.

Sec. Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar addressed the crowd, with John Legend also performing in the final stages of the evening.

Protesters also dumped maggots on tables at a DNC breakfast, triggering an FBI investigation.

Here are the latest updates.